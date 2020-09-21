Global Biodegradable Polymers Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Type, Application, and Region.

Global biodegradable polymers market size stood at US$ 1.10 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 3.45 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.24% during a forecast period.

Market Definition:

Biodegradable Polymers are known as polymers that can decay under the presence or absence of oxygen in the environment, resulting in the accomplishment of microbe or enzymes.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Vibrant:

The packaging is a major industry driving the overall global market growth. Characteristics of biodegradable polymers include elongation at break, lightweight, tensile strength, good shape recovery, low-temperature impact, and ease of processing and low density; properties of the material used in the making of biodegradable polymers are attracting the vendors to invest in the market which will fuel the market growth and expected to generate numerous opportunity by 2027.

The enormous application of the material in food, cosmetics, and beverages and constant involvement of government and manufacturers to enlarge method of technologies and the variety of quality products are recorded as the main drivers of the biodegradable polymers market. Also, extensive requests of biodegradable polymers in biomedical subdivisions including catheters, syringes, blood bags, and artificial organs are further nurturing the demand for the biodegradable polymer. Growth and development in the pharmaceutical and R&D activity in several sectors across the globe are driving the market demand. Additionally, biodegradable polymers are also utilized for the production of several categories of catheters which will be superficially rigid as it promotes easier operation while it remains soft inside the human body. The product remained to be biocompatible, non-mutagenic, and non-toxic, in nature, which permits the aforementioned norm in different clinical devices which further implanted in a human body making this product preferable in the above-mentioned application. Additionally, the growing application of biodegradable polymers in the agriculture sector for plant pots, storage bags, films, and containers for chemical and fertilizers are playing important role in end-user segment and contributing to boost the demand for biodegradable polymers.

Moreover, due to substitutes and variation in the material price will hinder the market growth in the coming years.

Biodegradable Polymers Market Segment analysis:

By type segment, the starch blends division is likely to dominate the market during the forecast year and was valued at US$ X.1 Bn in the year 2019, accounted for more than 42.11% of overall market share. The major application of biodegradable polymers has a broad range of applications in the flexible packaging and agriculture sector. Lower prices, favorable environmental conditions, and ease of accessibility have stimulated industrialists to produce starch-based biodegradable polymers that act as a substitute for conventional polymers. Starch blends are majorly used to reduce the carbon emission of conventional resins, hence boosting the market growth. Growth in the chemical industries and growing investment in the new chemical development across the region is attracting the vendors to shift their attention from conventional polymers to biobased products to build sustainable ecosystems. Starch-based polymers are bio-based as well as biodegradable plastic having low toxicity. Additionally, with growing demand, packaging industry documented as one the main consumers of starch blends owing to its ease of adaptability and increasing application in food packaging expected to enhance the market demand in the coming years.

Biodegradable Polymers Market Regional analysis:

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region records as the fastest growing market for biodegradable polymers market. Factors to boost the global biodegradable polymers market owing to the increasing application of consumer goods, packaging, healthcare, agriculture, textile, electrical and electronics have been driving the biodegradable polymers market requirements in the Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific has registered a lucrative growth in 2019 at an estimated CAGR of X.X% with a calculated market share of 46% and the size expected to get pushed by 2027. Besides that, development in pharmaceutical infrastructure and pharmaceutical product manufacturing industries across the region is going to broaden the packaging segment in the region and is considered as another factor to boost the market demand in APAC.

Secondly, Europe is expected to witness the fastest market growth after APAC during the forecast period. Technological advancement and method of manufacturing with growing industrialization in this region, expected to register for the growth of the biodegradable polymers market in the European region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Biodegradable Polymers Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Biodegradable Polymers Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Biodegradable Polymers Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-user, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Biodegradable Polymers Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Biodegradable Polymers Market

Global Biodegradable Polymers market, By Type

• Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate

• Polybutylene Succinate Adipate

• Polyhydroxyalkanoates

• Polybutylene Succinate

• Starch-Based Polymer

• Polycaprolactone

• Polyglycolic Acid

• Polylactic Acid

Global Biodegradable Polymers market, By Application

• Consumer Goods

• Packaging

• Healthcare

• Agriculture

• Textile

• Other

Global Biodegradable Polymers market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Biodegradable Polymers Market,

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Biopac India Corporation Ltd

• WestRock Company

• Georgia-Pacific

• Metabolix, Inc

• Cereplast Inc

• NatureWorks LLC

• Biome Bioplastics

• Smurfit Kappa Group

• Mondi Group

• BASF SE

