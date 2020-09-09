Global Bioactive Fillings Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Material, Application, End User, and Region.

Global Bioactive Fillings Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.07 % during a forecast period.

The report study has the analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Bioactive fillings are made from compounds such as silicon oxide, calcium oxide, and phosphorous oxide. It has an antimicrobial effect because of the release of calcium and phosphate ions and also tends to neutralize the local acidic pH. The Bioactive fillings extend the life of fillings because of their antibacterial effects.

Global Bioactive Fillings Market, Dynamics:

The growth in the population, emphasis on restorative procedures, and introduction of safety and success of bioactive fillings treatment are some of the prominent drivers behind the global bioactive fillings market growth. An increase in orthopedic and dental surgeries with a rise in the aging population is expected to increase the demand for medical devices. The technological developments in bioactive materials are leading to more feasible, safe, and efficient implant procedures that are expected to increase in the penetration levels in the market.

On the other hand, poor mechanical weakness and load-bearing capacity and high cost of bioactive fillings treatment are expected to limit the global bioactive fillings market growth.

Global Bioactive Fillings Market, Segment Analysis:

Silicon Dioxide Based is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The silicon dioxide based bioactive fillings material offers ceramic exhibit superior properties like bone growth at implant surfaces and stimulation of bone growth. The presence of the attractive properties in terms of both chemical composition and morphology are expected to increase the demand for the silicon dioxide material. On the other hand, in the case of the bioactive filling material in the orthopedic application, the silicon dioxide based materials are brittle and have low fracture toughness that limits their use in the bone regeneration process and expected to restrain the demand for silicon dioxide.

The demand for bioactive fillings materials is expected to drive by large volume consumption in dental applications because of its use as a restorative material. The usage of innovative products is widely finding applications like pulp capping, apexification, root resorption, and root-end filling. Currently, with concerns over the potential toxicity of amalgam and consumer preference for less conspicuous fillings are expected to increase the trend towards the use of composite materials for repairing dental. The scientific advances in dentistry have paved the way for an innovative kind of dental treatment using bioactive materials that provide teeth with the minerals to stay healthy and seal and protect teeth.

Global Bioactive Fillings Market, Regional Analysis:

North America region is expected to contribute a XX% share in the global bioactive fillings market. The growth in the per capita income, high incidences of lifestyle-related disorders, and healthcare infrastructure developments are some of the prominent factors behind the market growth. In addition, demand for superior technology medical devices, presence of the prominent key players, and bioactive fillings material product adoption by orthopedic and dental sectors and consumer’s preference towards the usage of bioactive fillings are also expected to boost the market growth across the region. The US is expected to contribute maximum share in the North America bioactive fillings market. A greater emphasis on healthcare facilities, demand for glasses, and composites for use in dentistry and healthcare applications are driving the bioactive fillings market growth.

Global Bioactive Fillings Market, Competitive Analysis:

In the global bioactive fillings market, the presence of a limited number of players is involved in the product manufacture and distribution through direct and/or third-party distribution channels. In addition, the key players are also involved in the production of patented products that lead to an increase in the competitive rivalry in the market. Key players are focusing on the development of innovative products to engage consumers in product use.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Bioactive Fillings Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Bioactive Fillings Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Bioactive Fillings Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Bioactive Fillings Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Bioactive Fillings Market

Global Bioactive Fillings Market, By Material

• Silicon Dioxide Based

• Calcium Oxide Based

• Phosphorus Pentoxide Based

• Sodium Oxide Based

Global Bioactive Fillings Market, By Application

• Orthopedic

• Dental

• Tissue Engineering

• Others

Global Bioactive Fillings Market, By End User

• Orthopedic Hospitals

• Dental Hospitals

• Research and Academics

• Others

Global Bioactive Fillings Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Bioactive Fillings Market

• DePuy Synthes

• Key GlaxoSmithKline Plc

• Septodont Inc.

• Zimmer Biomet

• Schott Ag

• Medtronic

• Baxter

• Coltene Whaledent

• Arthrex, Inc

• Kerr Corporation

• Heraeus kulzer

• DenMat Holdings

• GNI Group Ltd.

• Aap Implantate AG

• Stryker Corporation

