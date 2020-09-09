Global Big Data Market :Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027)

Global Big Data Market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Global Big Data Market

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Big data is a mixture of structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data collected by various enterprisesfor mining information and to use it in technologies such as text analytics, machine learning, data mining, natural language processing,predictive analyticsprojects, and applications.

Market Dynamics

A surge in the adoption of big data software tools in organizations and businesses to uncover business analytics, intelligence, and insights is a major driving factor behind the growth of the market.The rapid adoption of data-intensive technologies by developed economies, increasing applicationsof big data in government, BFSI, healthcare, and other industries, increasing adoption of artificial intelligence, social, mobile and IoT based services and growing requirements for big data by business users, researchers and analysts to make faster and improved decisions are expected to improve the growth of the marketduring the forecast period. Big data provides some benefits such as increased efficiency, reduced costs, increased sales and loyalty, enhanced fraud detection, and improved customer’s integration, which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

However, challenges such as maintaining data security, privacy, integrity, and lack of technically skilled personnel are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Big Data Market: Segmentation Analysis

By components, big data analytic segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.Big Data analytics solution is the technique of analyzing,collecting, and organizing a set of big data to determine useful information. Growing adoption of big data analytics for applications in industries such as government, healthcare,education, IT & telecom, sports, technology media, BFSI, retail and many other industries is attributed to the growth of the market.

International development-Increasing adoption of big data analytics for critical international development projects such as in employment, healthcare, security, crime, economic productivity, andresource management applications due toits cost-effective benefits and opportunities to enhance decision-making is attributed to the growth of the market.

Healthcare-Big data analytics is continuously improvingthe healthcare industry by deliveringcustomized prescriptive and medicine analytics, predictive analytics and clinical risk intrusions, computerized patient registries, and standardized medical terms. Also rising adoption of eHealth, mHealth,and wearable computing technologies, demand for big data analytics solution has increased from the past few years.

BFSI-Usage of big data analytics in the BFSI sector to monitor financial market activities is attributed to the growth of the market. Growing adoption of big data for risk analytics such as demand enterprise risk management, anti-money laundering, fraud mitigationand Know Your Customer risks are impelling the growth of the market in the BFSI sector.

Retail-Big data analytics in retail industry is accounted for USD 4.18 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.Big data analytics in retail market allows various retailbusinesses to generate customer suggestions based on their buy history which can results into improved shopping experience.

Global Big Data Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are major contributors to the growth of the market in the region. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of big data service providers such as IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, SAP, and others.Increasing investments by these market leaders to provide specialized data management and analytic tools is driving the growth of the market in the region.

A surge in the adoption of IoT devices by a variety of businesses, growing requirements for big data solutions in various industries to create data insights, and increasing market for retail and healthcare sector is further propelling the growth of the market in the NA region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Big Data Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Big Data Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Big Data Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Big Data Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Big Data Market

Global Big Data Market, By Component

• Solutions

o Big Data Analytics

o Data Discovery

o Data Management

o Data Visualization

• Services

o Managed Services

o Profession Services

Global Big Data Market, By Deployment Mode

• Cloud

o Hybrid Cloud

o Private Cloud

o Public Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Big Data Market, By Business Function

• Finance

• Marketing and Sales

• Human Resources (HR)

• Operations

Global Big Data Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Big Data Market, Key Players

• Microsoft

• Teradata

• IBM

• Oracle

• SAS Institute

• Google

• Adobe

• Talend

• Qlik

• TIBCO Software

• Alteryx

• Sisense

• Informatica

• Cloudera

• Splunk

• Palantir Technologies

• 1010data

• Hitachi Vantara

• Fusionex

• Information Builders

• AWS

• SAP

• Salesforce

• Micro Focus

• HPE

• MicroStrategy

• ThoughtSpot

• Yellowfin

