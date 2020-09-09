Global Benzyl Alcohol Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)-by Product, Application, and Region.

Global Benzyl Alcohol Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.1% during a forecast period.

The upsurge in the many end use industries and its production are anticipated to boost the growth of the benzyl alcohol market during the forecast period. The increase in automobile sector is driving the paints and coatings segment market and it was valued US$12X.X Mn in 2019. Growing demand from end-use industries containing paint & coating, prescribed drugs, and personal care industries are expected to compel the growth for the benzyl alcohol marketplace in North America region, which is currently valued at over US$ XX Mn and is expected to exceed US$ XX Mn over 2027.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

The global benzyl alcohol market is growing at a strong step over time because of the steady call for growing from many end use productions. Globally, the intake of aromatic alcohol that is Benzyl Alcohol is mostly impelled by the growth of its utility across the numerous end use industries together with food & beverages, pharmaceutical, paints & coatings, and personal care among many others. Additionally, the end-use of Benzyl Alcohol within the paints and coatings has additionally supported the market growth as a key component whose persisted demand from the stated sector has augmented its marketplace demand. Thus, a developing array of programs of Benzyl Alcohol in numerous stop-use industries is projected to power the call for Benzyl Alcohol over the duration. Besides, inside the coming years, the market growth of Benzyl Alcohol is predicted to be benefited from its consumption in pharmaceutical tablets and solvents whose anticipated rate is taken into consideration to be extra than its different end use sectors. The growing growth of pharmaceutical industries, coupled with growing health issues, is riding call for capsules that are predicted to thrust the increase of the worldwide market. The use of Benzyl Alcohol as a preservative and flavoring agent will be one of the most important elements with a purpose to have a high-quality impact on this boom of the Benzyl Alcohol market till 2027. Benzyl Alcohol is an increasing numbers of used as a flavoring agent inside the food and beverage industry to growth the shelf lifestyles of food products. Moreover, the solvent properties of Benzyl Alcohol were beneficial for the production of inks, shellacs, waxes, dyes; polishes also are riding demand for benzyl alcohol, which in flip is predicted to force increase of the global marketplace, over the anticipated term.

Global Benzyl Alcohol Market Segment analysis

Based on application, paints and coating application segments accounted for the most important share within the global benzyl alcohol market. Paints and coating segment is dominating the market growth worldwide, which was valued US$12X.X Mn in 2019. Rising demand for paints and coating due to developing urbanization and infrastructural improvement at the side of increasing demands for automobiles is anticipated to boost the growth of the segment.

Pharmaceutical and personal care industries have also proven a massive demand for benzyl alcohol. Pharmaceutical industries are growing because of growing geriatric population and the rising occurrence of numerous chronic illnesses will concurrently benefit the growth of benzyl alcohol products.

Global Benzyl Alcohol Market Regional analysis

On the basis of geography, North America turned into estimated to be the biggest market for benzyl alcohol in 2019 and projected to hold its dominance for the duration of the forecast period. Increasing demand for from end-use industries including paint & coating, prescribed drugs, and personal care industries is likely to impel the boom for the Benzyl Alcohol marketplace. Benzyl Alcohol marketplace is especially ruled by two major gamers Hubei Greenhome Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., which is manufacturer of Benzyl Alcohol (42000 MT) and second one is Emerald Performance Materials.

In Europe, there is a limited quantity in which benzyl alcohol is used personal care products and cosmetics.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Benzyl Alcohol Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Benzyl Alcohol Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and projects the Global Benzyl Alcohol Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Benzyl Alcohol Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Benzyl Alcohol Market

Global Benzyl Alcohol Market, By Product

• Industrial Grade

• Food Grade

• Pharmaceutical Grade

• Others

Global Benzyl Alcohol Market, By Application

• Paints and Coatings

• Personal Care

• Food and Beverages

• Others

Global Benzyl Alcohol Market, By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating the Global Benzyl Alcohol Market

• Hubei Greenhome Fine Chemical Co

• Wuhan Youji Industries Co., Ltd

• Pharmco-Aaper

• Avantor Performance Materials

• Merck KGaA

• Elan Chemical Company Inc

• Ineos AG

• Wuhan Biet Co., Ltd

• Emerald Performance Materials

• Lanxess

• Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited

