Global Benzathine Penicillin G Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Application , Mode of Injection, End User and Region.

Global Benzathine Penicillin G Market size was valued at US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Bn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of Market leaders, Market followers, and Market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Definition:

Benzathine Penicillin G is an antibiotic used for the treatment of various bacterial infections such as bejel and diphtheria. Its use is growing for treating the sexually transmitted diseases of syphilis. It kills the bacteria caused due to transmission of bacteria from others or direct exposure through the environment.

Market Dynamics:

A large population is affected by bacterial infections all over the world every year. In the US alone, about 2 million people suffer from antibiotic-resistant infections each year, and 23,000 die due to this condition. This is the major factor responsible for the growth of the Benzathine penicillin G market. However, these antibiotics are expensive, and the low-income groups are vulnerable to avail these antibiotics leading to a high number of deaths which could be prevented. The market is also experiencing a shortage of benzathine penicillin G, making the treatment of syphilis exceedingly difficult. The shortage is due to disruption in the supply chain of these drugs.

Market Segmentation:

The use of antibiotics has increased for the treatment of syphilis and especially mother-to-child transmission of syphilis. Approximately 5.6 million people are affected with syphilis across the world every year. Among these, 930,000 are pregnant women which can lead to transmission of syphilis from mother to child. This can be prevented but the treatment is of substandard level and quality in the middle and low-income economies. Medications segment of the benzathine penicillin G market accounts for a larger share than that of intravenous and intramuscular injections as the medications are easily available and less expensive.

Region-wise Analysis:

The Benzathine Penicillin G Market is dominant in North America with a concentration in the US and Canada due to the increasing cases of syphilis and bacterial infections, developments in the medical practices.

Globally, China is one of the main producers of antibiotics including the benzathine penicillin G and other drugs. The US is the main importer of these antibiotics from China. China has exported US$ 800 million worth of drugs to the US from 2011 to 2015. Many European companies are also collaborating with the Chinese companies for the procurement of the necessary drug molecules required to produce benzathine penicillin G.

Africa and the Middle East accounts for the least in the global benzathine penicillin G market due to low disposable income, low awareness, and less expenditure on the health sector. But recent government and healthcare policies and development are leading to improvement in this market and eventually its growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape section in the Benzathine Penicillin G Market offers a deep dive into the profiles of the leading players operating in the global market landscape. It offers captivating insights on the key developments, differential strategies, and other crucial aspects of the companies having a stronghold in the Benzathine Penicillin G Market. Bicillin L-A (penicillin G benzathine injectable suspension) is available for deep intramuscular injection.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Benzathine Penicillin G Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with the forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Benzathine Penicillin G Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments and projects the Global Benzathine Penicillin G Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Benzathine Penicillin G Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Benzathine Penicillin G Market

Global Benzathine Penicillin G Market, by Application

• Bacterial Infection

• Bejel

• Diptheria

• Rheumatic Fever

• Syphilis

Global Benzathine Penicillin G Market, By Mode of Injection

• Medications

• Intravenous Injection

• Intramuscular Injection

Global Benzathine Penicillin G Market, By End User

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Diagnostics Centers

• Research Centers

• Others

Global Benzathine Penicillin G Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in Global Benzathine Penicillin G Market

• Pfizer Inc

• Alembic IT Department

• ECPlaza Network Inc

• Abcam plc

• Sandoz International GmbH

• Merck KGaA

• Triveni Interchem Private Limited

• CSC Pharmaceuticals

• North China Pharmaceutical Group Semisyntech Co. Ltd

• CSPC Pharmaceuticals Group Ltd.

• Jiangxi Dongfeng Pharmaceutical Co.

• Sandoz GmbH.

• Laboratórios Atral

• Zee Laboratories

• Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd

• Centrient Pharmaceuticals

