Global Benzalkonium Chloride Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Type, Application, End-use Industry, and Region.

Market Definition:

Benzalkonium Chloride, also identified as alkyl dimethyl benzyl ammonium chloride (ADBAC), is a type of cationic surfactant. It is used as a corrosion inhibitor in the oil & gas industry. The security factor of benzalkonium chloride leads to use in several topical and ocular products as a preservative and to optimize emollient substantively.

Market Dynamics:

The demand of Benzalkonium Chloride from developing economies, growth in industrialization, and increase in applications drives the global benzalkonium chloride market. Advanced formulations using this chemical with quaternary ammonium derivatives is expected to grow benzalkonium market and improve the efficacy of benzalkonium based disinfection products. Also, the primary companies in benzalkonium chloride production are continuously involved in developing and studying surfactant technologies to provide dynamic inclinations of a growing consumer base.

On the other hand, the health hazards related to the exposure of benzalkonium chloride, like skin irritation, eye corrosion, etc. thereby leading to dermatitis and further limiting benzalkonium chloride market growth. Long-term use of products containing such ingredients can lead to the proliferation of resistant bacteria in food processing facilities, hospitals, farms, and households, further hampering the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the benzalkonium chloride 50% segment is expected to hold the largest market share by 2027. This product finds extensive usage as a disinfectant, antiseptic, and preservative in ocular drugs because of its germicidal nature and surface cationic properties in polymerization reactions. This product shows superb anti-infective properties and makes it ideal for hygiene products. This would supplement in encouraging market growth.

The benzalkonium chloride 80% segment held the largest market share in 2018, because of its wide adoption in leather, sugar, pulp & paper, industrial water treatment, and aquaculture industries. The product’s excellent antibacterial properties increase its suitability for chemical, dairy, food & beverage, household, and agriculture disinfectant products. It shows noteworthy toxicity against fungi, algae, and enveloped viruses which should increase product demand for oilfield applications.

Region-wise, the North American market is expected to hold the largest market share of the global market by 2027. The countries in this region are the U.S. and Canada. Enhanced sales opportunities for the U.S. and Canadian oil-field equipment producers together with an impending overhaul of Mexican refineries should boost North America’s oil & gas market and regional industry growth as well. This product is vital in the oil and gas industry to prevent the generation of toxic hydrogen sulfide gas by microbial growth, thereby, reducing the possibility of corrosion & stress cracks and encouraging product demand.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Benzalkonium Chloride Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Benzalkonium Chloride Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Benzalkonium Chloride Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Benzalkonium Chloride Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Benzalkonium Chloride Market

Global Benzalkonium Chloride Market, By Type

• Benzalkonium Chloride 50%

• Benzalkonium Chloride 80%

Global Benzalkonium Chloride Market, By Application

• Biocide

o Eye & Ear Nasal Drops

o Hand Sanitizers

o Shampoos

• Disinfectants

o Spermicidal Creams

o Cationic surfactant

o Water Treatment

• Oil and Gas

o Horticulture and Household

o Phase Transfer Agent

o Organic Compounds

o Drugs

Global Benzalkonium Chloride Market, By End-use Industry

• Oil and Gas

• Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

• Chemical

• Aquaculture

• Timber Protection

• Paper and Pulp

• Textile

• Leather

Global Benzalkonium Chloride Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Benzalkonium Chloride Market

• Kao

• Quat-chem

• Novo Nordisk pharmatech

• Stepan

• Aarti Industries Ltd

• Boke Water treatment

• Delta Chemsol

• Noida Chemical

• Ava Chemicals Private Limited

• Premier Group of Industries

• Innova Corporate

