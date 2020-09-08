Global B2B Telecommunication Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 – 2027: By Solution, Vertical, End-User and Region.

Global B2B Telecommunication Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 15.3% through 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Bn.

Global B2B Telecommunication Market

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Definition:

Business-to-business (B2B) telecommunications systems are used to transmit text, sound, voice, and video, allowing direct communications between businesses. B2B telecommunications facilitate 2-way communication between companies, clients or business. B2B telecommunications platform provides a comprehensive view where the data and statistics related to orders, cases, and financial information is made visible to clients.

Market Dynamics:

The report contains a detailed study of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the B2B Telecommunication Market. Major companies in the market are focused on offering services such as cloud and internet to enterprises, to ease growing demand for said services for business applications. Such as, in June 2019, Poly launched “Polycom Studio”, which is a business-class video conferencing solution, which is friendly with Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and more. Also, the advent of high-speed broadband services present by telecommunication providers has led to early adoption of technology-based solutions like online banking, M-commerce, and more by key players. Thus, these factors are likely to drive the global B2B telecommunication market growth during 2020-2027.

However, B2B telecommunication suppliers have incorporated IT services, lack of automation and integrated support system are unable to provide the service for a longer period. Moreover, service providers are unable to offer enhanced IT services owing to limited budget and complicated business structure. This, in turn, is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Opportunities:

Internet of Things is of the rapidly developing technology that has gained significant traction in the recent past. Major telecommunication providers in the market are proposing IoT-based services to organizations, since it is cost-efficient and offer another benefit including M2M communication, wireless transactions, and more. Thus, emergent adoption of IoT-based solutions is expected to offer excellent growth opportunities for market players in future.

Major Players:

Global B2B Telecommunication Market

Market Segmentation:

By End-user, the SMEs segment was valued at USD XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX Mn. by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of B2B telecommunication services by SMEs, thanks to the availability of internet-based services and cloud-based technology is expected to be a major trend in the market. These technologies are cost-efficient and can support daily operations and also boost business applications. Such as, in 2016, Tata Teleservices Limited, an Indian telecommunication provider, gained around 30% total revenue by proposing B2B services with cloud-based conferencing, social media integration, and other SMEs.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the B2B Telecommunication Market, such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America B2B Telecommunication Market was valued at US$ XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX million by 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. This is because of the faster adoption of cloud VoIP services. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher CAGR over the forecast period owing to the adoption of advanced telecom services in developing countries like China, India and South Korea and development in the entertainment and media industry.

Recent Development:

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global B2B Telecommunication Market providing information such as company profiles, capacity, production, cost, and revenue. In Nov 2019, Sprint Corporation invested telecom infra project community lab for OpenRAN 5G NR, to accelerate of macrocells and 5G small cells.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global B2B Telecommunication Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global B2B Telecommunication Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global B2B Telecommunication Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global B2B Telecommunication Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global B2B Telecommunication Market

By Solution

• VoIP

• WAN

• Cloud Services

• M2M Communication

• Unified Communication and Collaboration

By Vertical

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Media and Entertainment

• Government

• Others

By End-User

• SMEs

• Large Enterprise

By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players

• Telstra Corporation Limited

• Verizon Communications, Inc.

• Telefonica, S.A.

• Deutsche Telekom AG

• Sprint Corporation (SoftBank Group Corporation)

• AT&T Inc.

• Vodafone Group PLC

• NTT Communications Corporation

• Orange S.A.

• Amdocs Ltd

