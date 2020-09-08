Global Automotive Road Roller Market: Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 – 2027: End Use, Horsepower, and Region.

Global Automotive Road Roller Market size was valued at US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow about XX% from 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn. Global

Automotive Road Roller Market: OverviewRoad roller is automotive which is used for road infrastructure. It is used to flatten the road surface and ground surface to make it evenly flat. Automotive road roller is important in making road more rigid and dance to support upper coal tar road or concrete road. The road roller is also used in industries application such as crushing, leveling, and flattening.

Tandem Rollers and Pneumatic Rollers are the types of automotive road rollers. Automotive road rollers are used in various type and various models as per need.

Global Automotive Road Roller Market: Drivers

Rapid Urbanization is key factor to the development of Automotive Road Roller. Government taking initiative to provide good road connectivity to villages and small town this can be seen globally. Industries are also using Roller to do their work with more efficiently. New technologies are making possible to use autonomous or semi-autonomous road roller.

Global Automotive Road Roller Market: Regional Overview

Asia Pacific region is showing new infrastructure development with new installation of industrial sector, predicted to show surge in Automotive Road Roller Market. Market of Asia Pacific is expanding with high growth rate owing to the countries developing with high potential rate. Demand of rigid construction and facilities are increasing.

North America is major market for the Automotive Road Roller due to its renovation and city up gradation work. Europe region is also following the footprint of North America, in Europe countries like UK and Germany developing their cities rapidly. These will drive the market of Global Automotive Road Roller Market.

Global Automotive Road Roller Market: Key Players

Automotive Road Roller Market, by End Use

• Single Drum

• Pneumatic-tired Rollers

• Tandem Drum Rollers

Automotive Road Roller Market, by Horsepower

• Less Than 40HP

• More Than 40HP

Automotive Road Roller Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Automotive Road Roller Market

• Caterpillar

• BOMAG GmbH

• Wirtgen Group

• J C Bamford Excavators Ltd

• XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

• Speedcrafts Limited

• Changlin Company Limited

• Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd

• Xiamen XGMA Machinery Co., Ltd

• SANY Group.

