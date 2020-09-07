Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2020-2027: By Vehicle Type, System type, and Region

Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market size was valued US$ 9.14 Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow about CAGR 11% from 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Bn.

Automotive Regenerative Braking System is used to recover the energy which can be a loss during the braking operation. During brake, friction occurs between brake pad and drum or brake disc generating heat energy and this heat energy is then converted into electrical energy.

High Voltage batteries are used to store this energy and this energy can be used by vehicle later as it requires. This system will utilize energy which can get wasted by this way. Fuel saving is a major need for today’s world. By saving fuel, this system also contributes to pollution reduction. Automotive Regenerative Braking System is capable to regenerate half of the energy produced during braking. This regenerated energy can be immediately used by vehicle to propel vehicle or can be stored in batteries to use it when needed.

Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market: Key Development

Brembo announced in September 2019 introduction of new offering of Brake by Wire System with numerous benefits in braking system over the traditional braking system. This system can be coupled with regenerative braking system and gives unique comfort and convenience to the driver by modifying pressure level of paddle according to the load on vehicle to provide better braking system.

Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market: Drivers

Increasing fuel prices are demanding fuel-efficient vehicle which is major driving force for Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market. Demand for fuel saving system is increasing by consumer and manufacturers in automotive vehicle. Automotive Regenerative Braking System gives reduction in fuel and by this way reduces pollution.

Vehicle can generate more torque as brake paddle released by using regenerated energy immediately. Automotive Regenerative Braking System can be coupled with ABS (Antilock Braking System, Load sensing System, Anti-Slip Reduction (ASR) efficiently.

Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market: Regional Overview

Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market is segmented into regions Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Among all these regions, North America will lead the Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market and continues its dominance over this market. Owing to development in technology and adoption of electric vehicle in this region and is the most significant reason for the growth of Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market. Currently, 50% of the regenerative braking system market is held by BEV. US announced that they will adopt around 5 million of electric vehicle by 2030 to commit zero emission. Also, California announced that they also committed to achieve 1.5 million zero emission vehicle on state road by 2025. Latin America is also expected to maintain its steady growth during the forecasted period. Rising electric vehicle sales and favorable government policies are driving the Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market.

Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market: Segmentation

Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market is segmented into Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), System type (Electric Type, Hydraulic Type, Spring Type, Flywheel Type), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America). From regional segment, North America has dominance over global Automotive Regenerative Braking System market. Growing electric vehicle adoption and technological advancement is driving market in North America. By system type, Electric system is growing at a faster rate due to energy saving need in BEV.

The report also helps in understanding Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Supply Chain, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market

Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market, By System type

• Electric Type

• Hydraulic Type

• Spring Type

• Flywheel Type

Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Continental AG

• Autoliv Inc.

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Skeleton Technologies

• MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

• Brembo

• Tesla

• TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

• Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

• Mazda Motor Corporation

• ADVICS CO., LTD.

• DENSO CORPORATION

