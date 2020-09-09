Global Automotive Plastics Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Product Type, by Application, by Region

Global Automotive Plastics Market was valued US$ 27.89 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Global Automotive Plastics Market, by Region

The future of the global automotive plastics market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Automotive plastics are used for performance advancements and safety purposes in commercial vehicles, these lightweight Product Types provide fuel efficiency, scratch resistance, component integration, noise control and efficient design molding along with vehicle weight reduction up to 10%.

Global Automotive Plastics market is segmented by product type, by application and by region. Automotive Plastics market is segmented into Polyurethane, PVC, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, ABS, Polycarbonate, Polyamide and Others. Interior, Exterior and Under Bonnet are application segment of Automotive Plastics market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The polyamide segment of the automotive Plastics market for passenger cars are projected to grow at the XX% of highest CAGR from 2018 to 2026, in terms of value. Polyamide is commonly known as nylon and finds major usage in automotive components due to its excellent mechanical properties and flexibility. Polyurethane (PU) based automotive Plastics industry demand may register gains at over XX%, owing to lightweight and excellent durability, increased fuel economy, corrosion resistance, insulation and sound absorption properties.

Automotive Plastics industry demand from interior and exterior furnishings should surpass US$ XX billion by 2026. Positive application outlook in dashboard, seating, instrumentation panel along with fascia and bumper will drive the market growth. Increasing environmental consciousness along with rising investments in innovations and creative aesthetics to accentuate the overall appeal of the cars are likely to boost industry growth.

The growth of the Asia Pacific automotive Plastics market for passenger cars are attributed to the increasing demand for plastic materials for passenger vehicles from various countries of the region, such as China, India, and Thailand. Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to expanding regional manufacturing base and increasing investments in advanced processing technologies.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive Plastics market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Plastics market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Automotive Plastics market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Automotive Plastics market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Plastics market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Automotive Plastics Market:

Global Automotive Plastics Market, by Product Type

• Polyurethane

• PVC

• Polyethylene

• Polypropylene

• ABS

• Polycarbonate

• Polyamide

• Others

Global Automotive Plastics Market, by Application

• Interior

• Exterior

• Under Bonnet

Global Automotive Plastics Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analysed in the Automotive Plastics Market Report

• AkzoNobel N.V

• BASF SE

• Covestro

• Evonik Industries AG

• Johnson Controls

• Magna International

• Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

• SABIC

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Borealis AG

• Hanwha Azdel Inc.

• Grupo Antolin

• Lear Corp.

• Owens Corning

• Quadrant AG

• Royal DSM N.V

• Teijin Ltd

• Compagnie Plastic

• Zoltek Companies Inc.

• DSM Engineering Plastics B.V.

• EXXON Mobile

• Arkema

• Johnson Controls

• Bayer Material Science AG

• China National Offshore Oil Corporation

• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

• National Petrochemical Company

• Grupa Azoty S.A

Global Automotive Plastics Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/16392

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com