Global Automotive Logistics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Activity, Logistic Service, Mode of Transport, Application, and Region.

Global Automotive Logistics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 487.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.



Growth in global vehicle production is increasing the demand for logistics services for the transportation of automotive components, accessories, spare parts, and finished vehicles. Because of low labor costs and taxes, Asia is becoming the hub of automotive production. It accounts for 51% of the global passenger car and Light Commercial Vehicle production. In automotive logistics supply chain, transportation of components, accessories, spare parts, and finished vehicles is more exclusive. These vehicles and components are being exported to Europe and North America and needs a multimodal mode of transport. Introduction of electric vehicles will cause most important changes in automotive logistics supply chain. Logistics services for transportation and handling of batteries are projected to account for major part of inbound logistics.

Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to make stronger infrastructure, trade, and investment links between China and some other countries, is among the various infrastructure projects that are expected to drive automotive logistics market in the Asia Pacific region. Indian Railways is working toward developing its logistics services with the development of six dedicated consignment corridors (DFCs) that extent 2800 km across the eastern and western regions of country.

APAC is expected to increase its share during forecast period because of rising number of vehicles being produced in china, japan, Thailand, India, and Korea. It is also supported by a higher export demand from these countries. Domestic logistics include the services required to transport automotive vehicle and goods within a country and region. Europe is the second largest market as the EU has facilitated the easy movement of man and materials amongst the EU counties. Similarly, in North America, cars and components manufactured in the US can be easily transported to Canada and Mexico. Thus, domestic distribution is expected to grow at a brisk rate during the forecast period.

According to recent automotive logistics conferences about the arrival of the connected vehicle as one of main factors disrupting the supply chain and driving developments in logistics. On the basis of recent study, by 2030 35m units of the roughly 80m units which are going to be sold in the US, Europe and China will be hybrid and 44m will be electric.

Competition is expected to become even more extreme during forecast years with the entry of number of new players in the market. To help clients to increase their revenue shares in the market, this research study delivers an in-depth analysis of market’s competitive landscape and provides information on the services offered by various leading companies. Also, this Automotive Logistics market analysis report advises strategies Manufacturers can follow and recommends key areas they should focus on, in order to take maximum benefits of growth opportunities.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Automotive Logistics market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Automotive Logistics market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of Global Automotive Logistics Market:

Global Automotive Logistics Market by Type:

• Vehicles Components

• Finished Vehicle

Global Automotive Logistics Market by Activity:

• Warehouse

• Transport

Global Automotive Logistics Market by Logistic Service:

• Inbound

• Outbound

• Reverse

• Aftermarket

Global Automotive Logistics Market by Mode of Transport:

• Roadways

• Railways

• Maritime

• Airways

Global Automotive Logistics Market by Application:

• Supply Business

• Distribution Business

• Other

Global Automotive Logistics Market by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating in Market Include:

• APL Logistics

• BLG Logistics

• CEVA Logistics

• DB Schenker

• DHL Supply Chain

• Gefco

• Kerry Logistics Network

• Kuehne + Nagel

• Penske Logistics

• Ryder System

• BMW

• Big Logistics

• DSV

• Daimler (Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars)

• Deutsche Post Dhl Group

• Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)

• Ford

• General Motors

• Groupe Cat

• Honda

• Hyundai

• Jaguar Land Rover

• Kintetsu/Apl Logistics

• Neovia

• Nyk/Yusen Logistics

• PSA Peugeot Citroen

• Renault-Nissan

• Schnellecke

• Toyota

• Volkswagen

• Xpo

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Logistics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Logistics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Logistics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Logistics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Logistics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Logistics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Logistics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Logistics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Logistics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Logistics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Logistics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Logistics Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-automotive-logistics-market/27272/

