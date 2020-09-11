Global Automotive Cooler Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Vehicle, and Region.

The Global Automotive Cooler Market was valued US$ 737.34 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 2980.5 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.08% during a forecast period.



An Automotive Cooler is an automobile window-mounted evaporative air cooler, sometimes referred to as a swamp cooler. Increasing number of vehicles on the road has significantly contributed the growth and development of automotive cooler market.

Tube and Fin Transmission coolers have a characteristic tube winding through it. The tubes encased within body of the cooler allow the fluid to flow freely while the fins on the outside absorb the heat. The dominating reason of Plate and Fin transmission is the plate and fin coolers have parallel plates running horizontally throughout the body of the cooler, similar to that of a radiator. With a larger surface area, transmission fluid passes through the row of plates for more effective cooling compared to tube and fin coolers. However stacked plate transmission coolers are also available in the market.

Global Automotive Cooler Market Dynamics:

Transmission coolers help to keep the fluid cool and prevent serious damage to vehicle. Transmissions are expensive to repair, Growing sales of electric vehicles globally is hindering the market growth. However, the rapid expansion of automotive industry in emerging economies and emergence of new products in automobiles are providing growth opportunities for vendors operating in the global automotive cooler market. Stacked Plate Cooler is also a type of automotive cooler. This is the most efficient option of the three styles of coolers. As the name implies, this cooler is made up of a series of plates that surround the fluid tubing. The design allows for optimal airflow, which contributes to the faster cooling speeds that are associated with this model

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Automotive Cooler Market, Segment Analysis:

The global automotive cooler market is segmented based on type, vehicle type, On the basis of type it is segmented as plate and fin, Tube and Fin. As Plate and fin helps cool the vehicle in the most effective ways to prevent overheating. The transmission cooler is a second radiator in your vehicle but is dedicated to cooling down the transmission. By Vehicle type it is segmented as Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle. The transmission cooler are used in both the vehicle type at a moderate level. Most transmission coolers are available $50 to $200 this average price point. Transmission cooler from each of the three styles. Transmission coolers can top more than $1,000.

Global Automotive Cooler Market, Regional Analysis.

Region-wise, APAC region held the dominant position in the global automotive cooler market and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. An increase in the technologies of automotive cooler such as cooler hardware and filtration technologies in this region, helping market to expand to US $ XX Mn by 2027. In Asia-Pacific, growing sales of cars and SUVs, and growing disposable income in this region. Many small automotive cooler manufacturers are emerging in this region, creating a different structure of the market altogether. The report has covered an analysis of impact of local player’s competition on global player and its value in value chain as well. By region and by country the structure of the market is different and same is analysed in the report to understand the micro-level industry dynamics.

North American market is expected to reach US$ XXMn by 2027 by growing at the CAGR of XX% thanks to growing deployment of HVAC coolers in off-road vehicles especially for construction and agriculture sector from the US and Canada. Increasing demand of vehicles and life span of vehicles are the driving factor in this region.

Global Automotive Cooler Market: Objective

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive Cooler Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Cooler Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Cooler Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Cooler Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Automotive Cooler Market

Global Automotive Cooler Market, By Type

• Plate and Fin

• Tube and Fin

Global Automotive Cooler Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Cooler Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Automotive Cooler Market

• BP P.L.C.(UK),

• Chevron Corporation (US),

• Cummins Filtration (US),

• Shandong Yuean Chemical Industry Co. Ltd (China),

• Gallay Ltd (England),

• Hayden Automotive (US),

• NENGUN CO. LTD (Japan),

• Calsonic Kansei Corporation (Japan),

• AKG Thermotechnik International GmbH & Co.

• KG (Germany),

• Modine Manufacturing (US)

