Global Automotive Camshaft Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Vehicle Type, Manufacturing Technology, Sales Channel, and Geography

Global Automotive Camshaft Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a 3.50 % CAGR of around during a forecast period.



The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates automotive camshaft market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. Rising production of vehicles and increasing demand for passenger vehicles is a major driving factor for the automotive camshaft market. Moreover, an increasing trend of engine downsizing and stringent automobile standards are the other major factors motivating the growth for advanced and light-weight camshafts globally. Furthermore, growth in the automotive sector and rising investments in automotive camshaft manufacturing companies across the world is set to influence the market significantly during the forecast period.

Based on the sales channel, the OEM segment is estimated to drive the growth of the automotive camshaft market. Owing to their enduringness and high strength, the replacement rate of automotive camshafts is low. Currently, camshaft manufacturers are attention to producing lightweight and more lasting products, which will increase the lifespan of automotive camshafts as well as automobiles. This will raise the OEM segment share in the automotive camshaft market. The OEM segment is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.6% in terms of value.

In terms of region, Europe holds the largest market share in terms of revenue followed by the Asia Pacific and North America. In Europe, Germany is the major significant market and the largest contributor to the automotive camshaft market in the region because of the presence of more automobile manufactures in Germany. In North America, the U.S. is the largest market for automotive camshaft market.

The leading automotive companies like Audi, BMW, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz are incorporating the variable valve (VVT) technology in their latest car models. This technology helps in educating engine performance by changing the duration of the closing and opening of valves during operations. In recent years, the demand for high-performance vehicles using VVT technology has led to a significant rise in the sales of camshafts across the globe.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automotive Camshaft Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Camshaft Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Camshaft Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Camshaft Market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Global Automotive Camshaft Market

Global Automotive Camshaft Market, by Manufacturing Technology

• Cast Camshaft

• Forged Steel Camshaft

• Assembled Camshaft

Global Automotive Camshaft Market, by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicles

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Camshaft Market, by Sales Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Global Automotive Camshaft Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Automotive Camshaft Market

• MAHLE GmbH

• Thyssenkrupp AG

• ESTAS CAMSHAFT & CHILLED CAST

• JD Norman Industries Inc.

• Crance Cams Inc.

• Aichi Forge USA Inc.

• Engine Power Components Inc.

• Hirschvogel Holding GmbH

• KAUTEX TEXTRON GmbH & Co. KG, Shadbolt Cams

• Camshaft Machine Company

• Comp Performance Group

• Precision Camshafts Ltd.

• Varroc Group

• Melling Engine Parts

• LACO camshafts

• JBM Industries

• Newman Cams

• Meritor, Inc.

• Piper RS Ltd

• Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG

• J- Cam Engineering Corporation

• Nilax Overseas

• Schrick Camshaft

