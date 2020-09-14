Global Automotive Cam Position Sensor Market-Industry Analysis and forecast: By Application, Camshaft Type, and Region.

Global Automotive Cam Position Sensor Market size was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow about XX% from 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn.

Global Automotive Cam Position Sensor Market: Overview

Automotive Cam Position Sensor is used to determine the position of cam. According to cam position fuel injector sequence can be establish and valve timing is also synchronized. It is located in the cylinder head. This sensor gives input to the ECU, to establish a good timing of inlet and exhaust valve. ECU collects the information and keeps engine running. The fuel injector operates when piston achieve proper position. Automotive Cam Position Sensor work on pulse detection by the tooth disc mounted on cam shaft. The sensors collect the pulses generated by sensors and work according to that.

Global Automotive Cam Position Sensor Market: Technology Driving Trends

DHOC Engine adoption: Passenger Vehicle segment has dominance over this market due to its high volume. Over 78% of the vehicles in the market are passenger vehicles. Increasing adoption of DOHC engine will raise market of Global Automotive Cam Position Sensor.

Technology development of sensor: Automotive cam sensors ranges from contact sensors to the contactless sensors. Latest technologically advanced sensor is magnetic sensor. Now-a-days there is an emerging smart sensor technology which directs its position sensing metallic target by eliminating magnet use.

Global Automotive Cam Position Sensor Market: Regional Overview

Asia-Pacific region have large market for passenger vehicle as well as Heavy Commercial Vehicle. Automotive cam position sensor has about 53% of market capture in this region. This is expected to grow furthermore in future and thus increasing the Automotive Cam Position Sensor Market.

Europe and North America has a significant market share as technological advancement is also rising in these regions. Rising car leasing market will be the future in this region which will make car availability easily. This will rise market of Automotive Cam Position Sensor Market.

The report also helps in understanding Automotive Cam Position Sensor Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Automotive Cam Position Sensor Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Automotive Cam Position Sensor Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Automotive Cam Position Sensor Market

Automotive Cam Position Sensor Market, by Application

• Passenger Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Cam Position Sensor Market, by Camshaft Type

• Cast Camshaft

• Forged Steel Camshaft

• Assembled Camshaft

Automotive Cam Position Sensor Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Automotive Cam Position Sensor Market

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Continental AG

• DENSO CORPORATION

• Delphi Automotive LLP

• Valeo

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Hitachi Ltd.

• CARDONE Industries

• Wells Vehicle Electronics

• Walker Products Inc.

