Global Automotive Air Conditioning Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020-2027 by Component, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, and by Region.

Global Automotive Air Conditioning Market was valued US$ 3.75 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 5.53 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of about 6.32 % during a forecast.



Major driving factors of the Automotive Air conditioning market are the rising global warming and changing Ozone depletion. Increase in production of vehicle across the globe and changing technology advancement are creating opportunity in automotive Air conditioning market. Rise in consumer safety’s and changes in government policy also fuelling the fire for more demand of Air conditioner in automotive sector. Increasing purchase power of consumer with rise in income and changing life style have also impacted on automotive Air conditioning market with positive note. High Chance of Mechanical Failure and High maintenance cost will act as restraint to the market.

Based on Sales Channel, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs) is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. OEM manufacturing firm playing a crucial role in the manufacturing aspect, and allows both companies to benefit from each other’s strengths. OEM manufacturing solutions traditionally offering cost-effective benefits to multinational corporations (MNCs) with large-scale order requirements and helping consumer with fastest service. The automotive sector is heavily linked to OEM production and offer lots of variety options to its consumer. Asia’s very own Silicon Valley of hardware, Shenzhen in China is the most cost-effective choice for electronics OEM services.

In Trends – Climatronic Automatic Air Conditioning

Climatronic controls the temperature of the cabin based on the chosen temperature setting, adjusting the blower speed and operating the Air distribution flaps automatically to ensure a pleasant interior climate in all conditions, with negligible draught as the Air flows through the person along for the ride compartment. Climatronic also includes a pushbutton unfreeze function to clear fogged or iced-up windscreens. This directs the full Airflow onto the inside of the glass at the highest blower and heat output settings. If the outside temperature is above 28C. The cooling system slices in as well to dry the Air before it is heated.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period for automotive Air Conditioning. Asia is growing faster in economics development, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Both India and China are key players in the region. Both are mature exporter into vehicle segment, and have mature, developed economies with slowly rising populations. Demand across major trading nations will remain robust, with many more countries building or planning to build receiving terminals. There are relative newcomers such as Singapore, Thailand, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, New Zealand and the Philippines in to automotive Air conditioning market.

The scope of the Report Global Automotive Air Conditioning market:

Global Automotive Air Conditioning Market: By Component

• Compressor

• Evaporator

• Receiver

• Condenser

Global Automotive Air Conditioning Market: By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Air Conditioning Market: By Sales Channel

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs)

• Aftermarket

Global Automotive Air Conditioning Market : By region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Operating in Global Automotive Air Conditioning Market

• Denso Corporation

• Hanon Systems

• Sanden Holding Corporation

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

• MAHLE GmbH

• Valeo SA

• Keihin Corporation

• Calsonic Kansei Corporation

• Samvardhana Motherson Group

• Subros Limited

• SMAC Auto Air

• TransAir Manufacturing

• Eberspacher Group

