Global Automotive Active Spoiler Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 – 2027: By Vehicle Type, Product Typeand Region.

Global Automotive Active Spoiler Market size was valued US$ XXMn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow about CAGR 7% from 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XXMn.

Global Automotive Active Spoiler Market: Overview

Automotive Active Spoiler is a component which is installed on automobile at the rear side. This Spoiler is used to make automobile more aerodynamic. Main intention of this spoiler is to spoil unfavorable movement around car body during running. Automotive manufacturers are adding spoiler to improve design and efficiency of vehicle. This spoiler comes under top design components of vehicle aerodynamics. Mostly these active spoilers are found on premium class passenger vehicles. Active Spoilers are made-up of light weight material like polymer base material, Fiberglass, ABS, Silicon, and carbon fiber. Mostly fiberglass is the right choice for spoiler due to its large availability, light in weight, temperature resistance and strength. Second choice for active spoiler is ABS plastic, it is less rigid than fiberglass which provides more durability to active spoiler, even the ABS Plastic is expensive than fiberglass. Carbon fiber gives the highest durability and strength to spoiler and it is lighter in weight than fiberglass.

Global Automotive Active Spoiler Market: Drivers

Increasing Luxury vehicle and Premium vehicle segment over the past few years are estimated to maintain its growth in the forecasted period.Developing countries are also showing demand for vehicle having advanced features which is driving market for Global Automotive Active Spoiler.Automotive Active Spoiler gives more traction to the vehicle running at high speed which increase its efficiency.Automotive Active Spoiler helps during braking when the vehicle at high speed, it changes spoiler position to do effective braking.

Global Automotive Active Spoiler Market

Global Automotive Active Spoiler Market: Challenges

A major restraint for this market is it carries high cost segment car and needs high tech equipment for working.

Small segment of luxury car uses automotive active spoiler.

Global Automotive Active Spoiler Market: Regional Overview

Global Automotive Active Spoiler Market is segmented into regions like Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is the leader in terms of market share, and it is expected to maintain its dominance over the Global Automotive Active Spoiler Market. North America has high presence over high cost and technological advance product. It can be found that many commercial and passenger vehicles in this region is equipped with active spoiler for the high efficiency and design purpose.

The Asia Pacific region is cost driven market, it can be found that the most of vehicles fall under economic segment in annual sales. Due to this OEM try to make vehicles with low cost and basic equipment. They try to skip advance features in vehicles like technologically advanced active spoiler.

Europe is also anticipated to grow at a high rate for Automotive Active Spoiler, the manufacturers are trying to manufacture products in cost effective way which leads to the commercialization of Automotive Active Spoiler, increasing its availability at low cost. It will increase Automotive Active Spoiler Market.

Global Automotive Active Spoiler Market: Segmentation

Global Automotive Active Spoiler Market is segmented into Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), Product Type(Carbon fiber, Fiberglass, ABS Plastic, Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America). In terms of product type, carbon fiber spoilers are growing at a faster rate than other segment, but now-a-days fiberglass spoiler has dominance overactive spoiler market.

The report also helps in understanding Automotive Active Spoiler Marketdynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Automotive Active Spoiler Marketsize. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Supply Chain, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Automotive Active Spoiler Marketmake the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Automotive Active Spoiler Market

Automotive Active Spoiler Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Active Spoiler Market, By Product Type

• Carbon fiber

• Fiberglass

• ABS Plastic

• Others

Automotive Active Spoiler Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Automotive Active Spoiler Market

• KREMANN UND ESSER GmbH & Co. KG

• Volkswagen Group

• Daimler AG

• DAR Spoilers

• Aisin Seiki Co.

• SUSPA Inc.

• INOAC CORPORATION

• Valmet Automotive

• Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology Co., LTD.

• Plastic Omnium

