Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Product, Type, Application, End Use and Region.

Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market was valued US$ 1.09 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3.41 Bn by 2026 and will grow at a 13.14 % CAGR during the forecast period.

Increasing demand from end use industries like automotive, industrial, and medical sectors drives the atomic layer deposition market. Growing application of atomic layer deposition in nanotechnology and 3D NAND memory systems is further accelerating the growth of atomic layer deposition market. Application of atomic layer deposition in power devices, energy storage systems, hydrophobic coatings, flexible electronics, and electronic textiles provide several growth opportunities for the atomic layer deposition market. However, high cost of initial investment and stringent export procedures and policies act as a barrier for the atomic layer deposition market. At present, atomic layer deposition market is experiencing scarcity of skilled professionals thereby posing a challenge for market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Solar device & medical equipment segment are the two fastest-growing applications for the atomic layer deposition market owing to the growth of each industry globally. Semiconductor & electronics segment dominated the market with 68 % in 2017. Atomic layer deposition is used in IC (Integrated Circuit) and Non-IC components for miniaturizing device’s dimension and generate high durability which influences the growth of the semiconductor & electronics market.

Aluminum oxide segment is dominating the atomic layer deposition (ALD) market. Plenty availability of aluminum, exceptional properties offerings, stability to numerous substrates, easy accessibility of precursor material and economic base metal prices, has resulted into increased demand for aluminum oxide. While, plasma enhanced- atomic layer deposition is expected to be the fastest growing product type. Plasma enhanced- atomic layer deposition delivers excellent output properties and fastest surface reaction mechanism rate. Atomic layer deposition is surface-sensitive deposition process, and enhances the surface modification through plasma exposure, which enables to alter nucleation.

Asia Pacific held 46 % of the overall revenue in 2017 owing to strong presence of manufacturing base and growing semiconductor & electronics, solar, and medical device industries, especially, in China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Presence of cheap skilled labor & land, and government subsidies further accelerate the market growth. Europe and North America are mature market hence is anticipated to grow at steady pace. North America accounted for the second largest market share of 23.8 % in 2017, driven by technological advancement and growing application of atomic layer deposition equipment across automotive, semiconductor, and industrial sectors, among others.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding atomic layer deposition market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in atomic layer deposition market.

Scope of Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market

Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market, By Product:

• Catalytic

• Metal

• Aluminum Oxide

• Plasma Enhanced

• Other

Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market, By Type:

• Film Type

• Precursor Type

• Material Type

• Polymers

• Sulfides

• Nitrides

• Oxides

• Other

Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market, By Application:

• Medical Devices

• Optical Devices

• Sensors

• Solar Panels & Devices

• Thermoelectric Materials

• Integrated Circuit Applications

• Fuel Cells

• Batteries

• Other

Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market, By End User:

• Healthcare

• Chemicals

• Energy

• Semiconductors & Electronics

• Other

Global Atomic Layer Deposition Market, by Region:

• North America

• South America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player analyzed in the Report:

• AIXTRON SE

• Adeka Corporation

• Air Liquide S.A.

• Air Products and Chemicals, Inc

• Applied Materials, Inc.

• Adeka Corp

• Applied Materials Inc

• ASM International N.V

• ATMI Inc

• Beneq Oy

• Cambridge NanoTech Inc

• Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc

• Kurt J. Lesker Co

• Metryx Ltd

• Novellus Systems Inc

• Oxford Instruments plc

• Picosun Oy

• Praxair Technology Inc

• Sigma-Aldrich Co.

• Lam Research Corporation

• Tokyo Electron Limited

• Denton Vacuum

• Kurt J. Lesker Company

• Veeco Instruments.

• Ultratech Inc.

• Centrotherm Photovoltaics AG

• Tosoh Corporation

