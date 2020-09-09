Global ATCA CPU Blade Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Type, Application, and Region.

Global ATCA CPU blade market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

ATCA stands for advanced telecommunications computing architecture. It is an international open standard which is basically produced for the requirements of telecommunication equipment. An ATCA CPU blade includes AMC carriers, switches, processors, etc. It is also called as ATCA board. The ATCA board consists of a metal cover and a metal front panel on the underneath of the PCB to restrict electromagnetic interference.

Market Dynamics

A growing market for telecommunication industry across the globe and rising demand of ATCA CPU blades from enterprises and data centers are the major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Growing technological advancements in LTE, VoLTE and wireless network technology, increasing data consumption, rising number of mobile devices along with the internet connections, growing adoption of technologies such as big data analytics and cloud based services in data centers and rapid growth of the internet and ongoing introduction of advanced services are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, high cost of the ATCA CPU blade is the major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global ATCA CPU Blade Market: Segmentation Analysis

By application, network infrastructure and communication segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain is dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The rapid developments in LTE and VoLTE infrastructure, rising adoption of 4G and 5G based high end Smartphones and declining costs of acquiring, maintaining, and supporting the network infrastructure are attributed to the growth of the market. Growing advancements in IP network technology, rising adoption of new trends that require fast processing speeds and rising adoption of ATCA CPU blades to improve memory and I/O access are further escalating the demand of ATCA CPU in the global market. However, military segment is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. A rising adoption of ATCA technology in large military programs and in military applications which requires high level of toughness against vibration and shock is propelling the growth of the market.

Global ATCA CPU Blade Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The developing economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the increasing number of data centers across the region. Thus, growing demand for ATCA CPU blade from the data centers is driving the growth of the market.

Increasing advancements, well established telecom industry, rising mobile phone users and mobile traffic, increasing use of various broadband services and rising adoption of cloud based services in small and medium sized enterprises are propelling the growth of the market in the APAC region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global ATCA CPU Blade Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global ATCA CPU Blade Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global ATCA CPU Blade Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global ATCA CPU Blade Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global ATCA CPU Blade Market

Global ATCA CPU Blade Market, By Type

• Integrated Platforms

• Packet Processing

• Compute Modules

• Switch & Controls

• Chassis and Hub Systems

Global ATCA CPU Blade Market, By Application

• Communications

• Network Infrastructure

• Transportation

• Military

• Industrial

• Medical

Global ATCA CPU Blade Market, By Region

• North America

 US

 Canada

• Europe

 UK

 France

 Germany

 Italy

 Spain

 Norway

 Russia

• Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Malaysia

 Indonesia

• South America

 Brazil

 Mexico

 Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

Global ATCA CPU Blade Market, Key Players

• ADLINK Technology

• Emerson Network Power

• Kontron

• Radisys

• Advantech

• Mercury Systems

• SMART Embedded Computing

• Atrenne Computing Solutions, LLC

• Schroff

• Pinnacle Data Systems, Inc.

• Vertiv

• Diversified Technology

• Bustronic

• American Portwell Technology, Inc

• Broadcom Corporation

