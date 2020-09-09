Global Aromatherapy Products Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product, Application, Mode of Delivery, End User, and Region.

Global Aromatherapy Products Market was valued US$ 4.6 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.5 % during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Aromatherapy Products Market Drivers: increasing

Aromatherapy is a completely relaxing treatment. This treatment uses plant extracts to stimulate health and relief. Aromatherapy is also called essential oil therapy wherein essential oils are used to improve the health of mind and body. One of the main advantages of aromatherapy is it enhances the emotional as well as physical health.

Aromatherapy is used as an alternative for medicines. In this therapy, instead of man-made drugs, essential oils are used to gain beneficial values. Aromatherapy is helpful for treating respiratory disorders, insomnia, digestion, immune system functioning, and skin related problems, etc. Additionally, Aromatherapy can be used as a corresponding therapy for pain relief in cases of burn patients. Aromatherapy is broadly used in homes for the treatment of insomnia, cold and flu relief, pain relief, mood enhancement, and relaxation and sleep, etc.

Robust Distribution Network of products boost the growth of the market

A strong supply of products is one of the main reasons for the growth of the global aromatherapy market. Many oil manufacturers are undergoing distribution agreements with big retail firms to make their products available at a large scale. It creates a positive impact on the aromatherapy products. Again, some major companies are selling their products with different marketing strategies and use many independent distributors as well. Hence, easy availability and affordability of products are anticipated to rise the demand for essential oils and aromatherapy products worldwide.

Increasing use of Aromatherapy by Wellness Professionals create a positive impact on Aromatherapy Products Market

Many wellness professionals, for example, aroma therapists, massage therapists, spa therapist, and gym trainers are giving more preference to essential oils for the treatment. It is used in the treatment of anxiety, pain, agitation, stress, etc. Essential oils provide healing effects. This procedure is done without any drug treatment. Furthermore, aromatherapy is a perfect solution for stress relief, sleeplessness, and curing anxiety. Thus, good availability of essential oils and inclination of Wellness Professionals towards Aromatherapy massage for relaxation are some of the main factors that boost the growth of the aromatherapy products market in the forecasted period.

Nowadays, Aromatherapy Diffusers are mostly used at home to avoid bad smells. By using different essential oils like lemon, chamomile oil, lavender oil creates a cool and stress-free environment. Therefore, several people are choosing aromatherapy diffusers with essential oils for refreshing their homes. Again, different types of aromatherapy diffusers are available for example ultrasonic, evaporative diffusers, nebulizing diffusers, and heat diffusers. This reason is also contributed to the growth of the aromatherapy products market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation:

By product, the global aromatherapy product market is segmented into Consumables and Equipment. Consumables have a great demand in the market because there is a noteworthy growth in the therapeutic application of essential oils for various treatments like infections and other medical conditions.

Additionally, there is an increasing demand for aromatherapy products for relaxation. It will continue in the future because of the increasing occurrence of anxiety and other unwanted condition in people globally.

Industry Development:

 January 2018, Rocky Mountain Oils LLC launched Ava Shield, a range of all-natural home and personal care products. These products do not contain any harsh chemicals. These products are produced from pure essential oil blend.

 Likewise, in November 2017, Plant Therapy Essential Oils developed KidSafe, a range of essential oils. This complete set of essential oils made for children. Due to this product launch company get a huge expansion in its KidSafe line.

 Again, in 2018, Plant Therapy, Inc. declared the launch of Cubeb 100 and Caraway Seed CO2. Also, they produce Bergamot Mint essential oils.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global aromatherapy products market classified into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. North America has a leading position in the aromatherapy products market, due to growing healthcare expenditure to hold a substitute method of treatment and tough presence of key players. North America will hold nearly 30% of the revenue share in the aromatherapy products market by 2027. Again, the Asia Pacific region shows the fastest growth in the market due to the high production of essential oils in various countries in this region and also rising trade of essential oils in and outside the region. Furthermore, growing awareness of people about the benefits of aromatherapy for health and the increase in tourism gives a great demand for aromatherapy products in this region. For example, In India, for various treatments use its traditional method, natural resources, and essential oils.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Aromatherapy Products Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Aromatherapy Products Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Aromatherapy Products Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Aromatherapy Products Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Aromatherapy Products Market

Global Aromatherapy Products Market, By Product

• Consumables

• Equipment

Global Aromatherapy Products Market, By Application

• Boosting immunity

• Pain Management

• Scar Management

• Skin & Hair Care

• Relaxation

• Others

Global Aromatherapy Products Market, By Mode of Delivery

• Aerial Diffusion

• Topical Application

• Direct Inhalation

Global Aromatherapy Products Market, By End User

• Home Use

• Spa & Wellness Centers

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Yoga & Meditation Centers

Global Aromatherapy Products Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Aromatherapy Products Market

• Edens Garden

• doTERRA International

• Young Living Essential Oils

• Rocky Mountain Oils

• Frontier Natural Products Co-op

• Plant Therapy Essential Oils

• Mountain Rose Herbs

