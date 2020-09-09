Global Aquatic Herbicides Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, Mode of Application, Mode of Action, Application, and Region.

Global Aquatic Herbicides Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Aquatic herbicides are the chemical substance used for controlling the weed growth inside the water also identified as weed killers. The aquatic herbicide possesses chemical property of clopyralid, picloram, and triclopyr. It is generally used for resolving some problems like restricted recreation, fish kills, odor problem, and drinking water taste problem. Chelated copper compounds, fluridone, glyphosate, diquat, and endothall are used as aquatic herbicides.

Aquatic herbicides are used to avoid, control, and eradicate weeds in aquatic conditions. The manmade water reservoir, because of limited water supply from freshwater reservoirs, rising trend of farm ponds to store & supply water, and increasing fishery and other aqua-cultural activities are the key factors driving the growth of the global aquatic herbicide market. Also, aquatic herbicides in dams and waterways for weed management are getting popular these days, which is driving the growth of the global aquatic herbicide market. The US Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) has recorded 300 herbicides, and only 13 active constituents are approved for use in and near aquatic habitats.

On the other hand, taste problems, water use limits, and toxicity are the main factors expected to obstruct the growth of the global aquatic herbicides market in the future. As well, severe government regulation for approval of aquatic herbicides is an additional factor expected to obstruct the growth of the global aquatic herbicides market during the estimated period.

Companies functioning in the global aquatic herbicides market can focus on the improvement of herbicides which are safe to aquatic animals and humans, therefore generating a lucrative opportunity for the present as well as new players operating in the market throughout the forecast period.

By mode of application, the foliar segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the global market by 2027, as it ensures better weed cover as associated with the submerged application and further, takes less time.

Based on the mode of action, aquatic herbicides can be selective and non-selective. Selective herbicides are not harmful to other living organisms in the same aquatic system and target only definite selective herbicides. Non-selective herbicides attack on every plant which comes in contact with them.

Region-wise, the North American market expected to hold the global aquatic herbicides market in terms of revenue related to that of markets in other regions. This is mainly because of the existence of leading producers for aquatic herbicides in the region. Also, awareness about environmental concerns and the wide use of herbicides in agricultural activities to decrease labor costs related to weed management are the factors expected to fuel the growth of the aquatic herbicides market in the North America region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of the global market during the forecast period, because of the increasing demand for glyphosate from Australia and New Zealand to control the pre-emergence of weeds. The demand for aquatic herbicides in countries, for example, Australia, India, New Zealand, and China is expected to drive the growth of the market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Aquatic Herbicides Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Aquatic Herbicides Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Aquatic Herbicides Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Aquatic Herbicides Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Aquatic Herbicides Market

Global Aquatic Herbicides Market, By Type

• Glyphosate

• 2-4-D

• Imazapyr

• Diquat

• Triclopyr

• Others (fluridone, flumioxazin, and copper & chelated copper)

Global Aquatic Herbicides Market, By Mode of Application

• Foliar

• Submerged

Global Aquatic Herbicides Market, By Mode of Action

• Selective

• Non-Selective

Global Aquatic Herbicides Market, By Application

• Agricultural Waters

• Fisheries

• Recreational Waters

• Others (retention ponds, development waters, and flood control canals)

Global Aquatic Herbicides Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Aquatic Herbicides Market

• The Dow Chemical Company

• BASF SE

• Monsanto Company

• Syngenta AG

• Nufarm

• Lonza Ltd.

• UPL

• Sepro Corporation

• Valent U.S.A. Corp

• Albaugh LLC.

• Alligare

• Aquacide Company

• SOLitude Lake Management

• Land O’Lakes Inc

• Sanco Industries, Inc

