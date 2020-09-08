Global Application Hosting Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 – 2027: By Service Type, Hosting Type, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Application, Vertical and Region.

Global Application Hosting Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 14.2% through 2020 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Bn.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Definition:

Application hosting is powered and hosted from the remote cloud infrastructure and is accessed worldwide through the Internet. They offer the same functionality as locally installed software but can be updated more easily.

Market Dynamics:

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for application hosting with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. Applications can be accessed across the world through the internet. Application hosting suppliers commonly provide it to businesses or on a subscription basis. The supplier of the service provides enterprises with the scope to operate their software applications from the cloud. With time, internet users are becoming demanding, like never before. The present demand of internet users’ is reliable, secure, and instant access to multimedia content irrespective of their location across the world.

However there are varied applications and benefits related with this service that is supporting the growth of the market, adverse factor-like concerns for security and privacy that acts as a barrier for organizational change, local regulations acting as a hindrance for penetrating new market may slow down the growth of the application hosting market globally.

Ongoing Trend:

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the application hosting market over the forecast period. Advancements in cloud hosting services are also booming the growth of the market. Such as, in September 2016, GoDaddy had launched affordable cloud hosting services in India. A new launch in regions like India opens new avenues and further scope for the growth of the global market.

Market Segmentation:

By application, the mobile-based applications segment was valued at USD XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX Mn. by 2027 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The boosting smartphone market, related increased investment on mobile applications by different organizations, and mobile applications being an integral aspect of the growth strategy of enterprises have resulted in the growing use of mobile-based application hosting.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the application hosting market, such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America region is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. The United State is a leading country in the market thanks to the presence of a large number of solution providers in the region.

China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the leading economies in the APAC. The market growth is attributed to the surging adoption of E-commerce websites like Flipkart, Amazon, and others. Also, the region is also expected to witness increased investment from advanced to increase cloud infrastructure to outsource managed services.

Key Development:

The research study includes the profiles of leading companies operating in the global application hosting market. In 2019, Sungard Company launched Sovereign Cloud Consulting and Services. So, such new launches are supporting the global growth of the market. The focus of launching this new platform was to allow the public sector to fully help from risk management, reduced cost related to cloud computing.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Application Hosting Marketincluding all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Application Hosting Marketdynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Application Hosting Marketsize. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Application Hosting Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Application Hosting Market

Global Application Hosting Market, By Service Type

• Backup & Recovery

• Application Security

• Application Monitoring

• Infrastructure Services

• Database Administration

• Application Programming Interface Management

Global Application Hosting Market, By Hosting Type

• Cloud hosting

• Managed hosting

• Colocation hosting

• Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

• Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

• Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Global Application Hosting Market, By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Application Hosting Market, By Enterprise Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Global Application Hosting Market, By Application

• Web-based Applications

• Mobile-based Applications

Global Application Hosting Market, By Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Telecommunications and IT

• Retail and Ecommerce

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Application Hosting Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in Global Application Hosting Market

• AWS

• IBM

• Rackspace

• Google

• Liquid Web

• Microsoft

• Sungard as

• DXC

• Navisite

• Apprenda

