Global Application Delivery Network Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Deployment Type, End-user and Region.

Global Application Delivery Network Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ 13.2 Bn.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition:

An Application Delivery Network or (ADN) is a group of services deployed simultaneously over a network to offer application security, availability, visibility and acceleration from application servers to the end-user application.

Market Dynamic:

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for application delivery network market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The technology prevailing in the ADN market is highly demanded to satisfy the need for improved application security and mobility in a disorganized firm. On a real-time basis, the application delivery network technology can help to classify and prioritize applications as well as the user’s access and content. All the real-time based applications, both internal and external in an organization can be accelerated with the help of ADNs. Also, ADN technology helps in keeping a check on the growing expenses of network management. It can be very inventive for delivering fast and secure applications through an organization and also protect against malicious content or applications.

The challenges in the cloud data centers contain insecurity in public, private, and hybrid clouds. This upsurges the requirement for security in cloud-based data centers and raises the need for security provided that ADNs an opportunity to manage the security, addressing visibility, and performance needs of the businesses.

Market Trends:

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the application delivery network market over 2019-2027. The on-going trend gaining momentum in the market is the high adoption of SaaS applications by enterprises. The adoption of SaaS across the world for a wide variety of application areas demands business agility. SaaS applications offer strong adoption and steady growth. The use of SaaS is around 25% in Germany and 30% in the U.K. Now, the use of SaaS in IT enterprises is approximately 60%, with Google Apps comprising 30%, Microsoft Office 38% and Dropbox 23%.

Market Segmentation:

Cloud segment was valued at US$ XX.24 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach at US$ XX.43Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX.34% over the forecast period. Cloud platforms are enhancing managing more globally-based integration networks and complex business models. Apart from providing the same capabilities as an on-premises system, cloud platforms are very flexible for always-changing business needs. Likewise, the report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the products segments to the growth of the ADN market size.

Regional Analysis:

North America ADN market was valued at US$ XX.12 million in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX.23 million by 2027, with a CAGR of XX.76% during the forecast period. Europe is the second-largest ADN market following North America. North America largely occupies all the major companies plying in AND market and is also an advanced region in terms of quick adoption of developing technology usage, and analytic application in many industries like automotive, telecommunication, retail and therefore a lot of scope for of application delivery management.

Industry Updates:

The research study includes the profiles of leading companies operating in the global application delivery network market. Such as, In Nov 2019, Oracle Company Introduces Cloud-Native Modern Monetization-Digital service providers are transforming their monetization systems to prepare for the future demands of 5G and future digital services.

Oracle Communications’ novel cloud-native deployment option for Billing and Revenue Management (BRM) addresses these demands by merging the features and extensibility of a proven, convergent charging system with the DevOps agility and efficiency of the cloud.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Application Delivery Network Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Application Delivery Network Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Application Delivery Network Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Application Delivery Network Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Application Delivery Network Market

Global Application Delivery Network Market, By Deployment Type

• Cloud-based

• On-premises

Global Application Delivery Network Market, By End-user

• BFSI

• IT and Telecommunications

• Healthcare

• Government

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Application Delivery Network Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in the Global Application Delivery Network Market

• ARYAKA NETWORKS, INC.

• Array Networks, Inc.

• Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

• Dell

• SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

• Networx Australia

• Procera Networks.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• SynerComm, Inc

• A10 Networks, Inc

• Symantec Corporation, etc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Citrix Systems Inc.

• F5 Networks Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

