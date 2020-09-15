Global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026)

Global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.



Anxiety is a normal human emotion that everyone experiences at times. Many people feel anxious, or nervous, when faced with a problem at work, before taking a test, or making an important decision. Anxiety disorders, however, are different. They can cause such distress that it interferes with a person’s ability to lead a normal life. There are several types of anxiety disorders including panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, specific phobias, and generalized anxiety disorder.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market Drivers and Restrains

Increasing prevalence of mental health issues and disorders like anxiety disorder and depression followed by rising demand for antidepressants due to minimum side effects associated with these medications and growing awareness levels amongst the consumers are the factors fueling the growth of Global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market during forecast period. The growing population with mental issues like Alzheimer’s, trauma, is also acting as a driving factor for the global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market. The high cost associated with the use of these devices and therapies including anesthesia and hospital stay has hampered the growth of global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market

Global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market key segmentation

Global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market is segmented by Drug class, Therapies, Application. By Drug class selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs), Antidepressant Drugs, Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCAs), Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs), Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAOIs), Benzodiazepines, Atypical Antipsychotics, Anticonvulsants, Beta-Blockers and Others. Among these, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) segment is expected to hold significant share of Global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market. SSRIs relieve symptoms by blocking the reabsorption, or reuptake, of serotonin by certain nerve cells in the brain. This leaves more serotonin available, which improves mood. SSRIs (citalopram, escitalopram, fluoxetine, paroxetine, and sertraline) generally produced fewer which is a side effects, when compared with tricyclic antidepressants. By Therapies Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT), Psychotherapy, Deep Brain Stimulation, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES).

Global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market Regional Analysis

Global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market by region is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East Africa. Among these North America is expected to hold largest share of global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market. Supportive government policies, availability of different branded formulations, and higher awareness levels are responsible for this increased growth rate in this region. Another mentionable factor contributing to market share being held by North America is the easy accessibility of the antidepressant market. Asia pacific expected to grow with lucrative CAGR of XX% during forecast period owing to increasing disposable income of individuals and large demand for antidepressants stemming from the high prevalence of anxiety disorders.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Healthcare Plastics Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market

Global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market, by Drug class

• selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

• Antidepressant Drugs

• Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCAs)

• Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

• Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors (MAOIs)

• Benzodiazepines

• Atypical Antipsychotics

• Anticonvulsants

• Beta-Blockers

• Others

Global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market, by Therapies

• Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT)

• Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT)

• Psychotherapy

• Deep Brain Stimulation

• Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)

• Cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES)

Global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market, by Application

• Phobia

• Major Depressive Disorder

• Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

• Post-traumatic stress disorder

• Others

Global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market, by region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating on Global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market

• Eli Lilly and Company,

• Forest Laboratories, Inc.,

• AstraZeneca PLC,

• Sanofi-Aventis,

• Merck & Co., Inc.,

• Pfizer, Inc.,

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• H. Lund beck A/S,

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

