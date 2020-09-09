Global Antimicrobial Additives Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Application, End-use Industry and Region.

Global Antimicrobial Additives Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.81 % during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding antimicrobial additives market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments by type, application, end-user, and Region and, project the global market size. Further, report also focus on competitive analysis of key players by materials, price, financial position, materials portfolio, growth strategies and regional presence. The report also provide PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to particular market segment.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The antimicrobial additives are used in plastics, inks, textiles, papers, fabric care, paints and coatings, and rubber to increase their performance and durability. These additives prevent the growth of odor and stain-causing microbes in the product and help in maintaining hygiene and freshness. Therefore, these additives improve product performance by permanently reducing the negative effects of microbes. The rising awareness regarding the increasing number of health issues is the major factor expected to drive the antimicrobial additives market in the forecast period. Hygiene issues have become more prevalent across several developing economies.

Medical devices are often use as antimicrobial additives to prevent the growth of microbes on the surfaces of devices and equipment. These additives are used in the production of devices, such as guidewires, sheaths, access systems, diagnostic catheters, guiding catheters, etc., to avoid microbial growth. Additionally, antimicrobial additives are also used in the packaging of products and help in preventing food, beverages, and medicines from spoiling. Hence, the growing packaging industry is expected to positively influence the antimicrobial additives market in the foreseen period.

Based on type, Silver-based antimicrobial additives to account for the major share of the market till 2026. In terms of volume, Organic antimicrobial additives holds the major market share in 2018. The organic additives are widely used in products and materials to offer long-lasting protection owing to their extremely high activity rate and ability to interact with a large number of microbes in a short period.

Based on Application, The paints & coatings application is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021, in terms of value. They reduce the growth of gram-positive and gram-negative odor-causing bacteria, mold, mildew, algae, fungi, and viruses on coating surfaces.

In terms of End user industry, Healthcare to be the largest industry for the antimicrobial additives market in the forecast period. The growth is increasing due to the rising demand for antimicrobial packaging for food, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, and industrial applications. Packaging industry is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The use of these additives in the healthcare sector provides integrated and lasting hygienic antimicrobial protection to products such as breathing circuits, endoscopes, and beds.

Asia Pacific is the major revenue generating region in the Antimicrobial Additives market. Favorable government initiatives to grow healthcare facilities coupled with educating standard of living in the region are expected to fuel the demand for antimicrobial additives. Hence, the region is estimated to witness tremendous growth rate over the assessment period in the Antimicrobial Additives market. The market for antimicrobial additives in North America and South America has also expanded at a robust rate.

Scope of Global Antimicrobial Additives Market:

Global Antimicrobial Additives Market, by Type:

• Inorganic Antimicrobial additives

o Silver

o Copper

o Zinc

• Organic Antimicrobial additives

o Oxybisphenox Arsine (OBPA)

o 4,5-Dichloro-2-(N-OCTYL)-4-Isothiazolin-3-One (DCOIT)

o Triclosan

o Others

Global Antimicrobial Additives Market, by Application:

• Plastic

• Paints & Coatings

• Pulp & Paper

• Others

Global Antimicrobial Additives Market, by End-User:

• Healthcare

• Packaging

• Food & Beverage

• Construction

• Automotive

• Others

Global Antimicrobial Additives Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Antimicrobial Additives Market:

• BASF SE

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Clariant AG

• A. Schulman, Inc.

• Polyone Corporation

• Sanitized AG

• Microban International

• Biocote Limited

• King Plastic Corporation

• Steritouch Ltd.

• Addmaster

• NanoBioMatters

• Milliken Chemical

• Biosafe Inc.

