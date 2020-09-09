Global AMOLED Display Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Material, Application and Region.

Global AMOLED display market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

AMOLED display is stands for active-matrix organic light-emitting diode. It is made up from organic light emitting diode which is a thin-film-display technology and active matrix is a technology behind the addressing of pixels.

Market Dynamics

Growing number of Smartphone users across the globe with innovative technological advancement is major driving factor behind the growth of market. AMOLED display offers some benefits such as light in weight, flexibility, high brightness, energy efficiency, no need of backlighting, lower power consumption, high contrast ratio, high display quality and better viewing experience are ultimately propelling the growth of market. Furthermore, growing adoption of OLED display over LCD display and use of AMOLED display technology in the various electronics devices such as mobile phones, tablets, smart watches, laptops, digital camera and television are further improving the growth of AMOLED market.

Emergence of advanced AMOLED display technologies such as super AMOLED, super AMOLED advanced, super AMOLED plus, HD super AMOLED, HD super AMOLED plus, full HD super AMOLED and Quad HD super AMOLED technology by various electronics companies are expected to witness high growth during forecast period.

However, limited lifespan of organic materials due to degradation is the major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of market. Also vulnerability to water damage, poor outdoor visibility and sometimes display quality issues could obstruct the growth of market.

Global AMOLED Display Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, conventional AMOLED display segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Conventional AMOLED display is the standard display which we can see in most of the mobile phones and laptops. The conventional AMOLED display screen is considered as one of the best types of screens for mobile phones, and some the best mobile phones such as Samsung S8 and Note-8 use AMOLED screens. In addition, transparent and flexible AMOLED displays are expected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Transparent AMOLED display has simple structure, transparent PC panel, aluminium profile structure and the exterior is stylish and beautiful, which ultimately drives the growth of market.

By application, consumer electronics segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. In consumer electronics AMOLED display is used in various electronics devices. It is highly used in mobile devices. Also almost all mobile manufacturing companies are moving towards the use of AMOLED display because of its low power consumption advantage, which is directly a result into the market growth.

Global AMOLED Display Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The developing economies such as China, Japan, India and South Korea are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of electronic devices manufacturing companies such as Samsung, LG, Nokia and more. The continuous development in display technology by these companies is driving the market growth across the region.

Furthermore, increasing population in countries like India and China is leads to the increased mobile users with best features and brands of Smartphone’s is further propelling the growth of market in the region.

Global AMOLED Display Market: Key Development

In Apr 2020, Samsung Electronics revealed the new Galaxy A71 5G and Galaxy A51 5G Smartphone’s, adding 5G connectivity and enhanced essential innovations to the popular Galaxy A family. It has Super AMOLED Infinity-O display technology.

In May 2019, Samsung Display announced to expand its production of AMOLED displays for the U.S. on a massive scale which targets the premium IT markets.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global AMOLED Display Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global AMOLED Display Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global AMOLED Display Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global AMOLED Display Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global AMOLED Display Market

Global AMOLED Display Market, By Type

• Conventional

• Flexible

• Transparent

• 3D

Global AMOLED Display Market, By Material

• Polymer

• Glass

• Glass Substrate

Global AMOLED Display Market, By Application

• Consumer Electronics

• Retail

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Others

Global AMOLED Display Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global AMOLED Display Market, Key Players

• AU Optronics

• Beijing Opto-Electronics

• Chimei Innolux Corp

• Dresden Microdisplay

• Japan Display

• LG Display

• Panasonic

• Samsung Display

• Sharp Corp.

• Sony

• Nokia

• Micromax

• Lenovo

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: AMOLED Display Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global AMOLED Display Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global AMOLED Display Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America AMOLED Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe AMOLED Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific AMOLED Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America AMOLED Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue AMOLED Display by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global AMOLED Display Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global AMOLED Display Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global AMOLED Display Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

