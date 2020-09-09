Global Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products Market- Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027): by Product Type, End-Users, by Region.

Global Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products Market was valued at USD 57,404.06 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 101,998.54 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.45% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long-term impact on the market.

Global Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products Market Dynamics:

Aluminum flat rolled products are used in many end user industries because they possess custom tailored characteristics and they are suitable to a wide range of finishing, fabrication and joining processes. Aluminum rolling industry has gained steadily in both quality and efficiency through advances in its own specific technology as well as improvements applied to metal rolling in general. Various factors such as growing demand from automotive industries to manufacture lightweight fuel-efficient automobiles, increasing use of aluminium flat rolled coils for flexible packaging in food & beverage industry and growing technological advancements and research & development in aluminium manufacturing technologies and processing equipment are driving the growth of global aluminium flat rolled products market. Moreover, growing use of aluminium flat rolled sheets and foils in medical packaging is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market over the forecast period.

However, high cost associated with the production of aluminium flat rolled products, fluctuations in raw material prices, availability of substitute products and less adoption in underdeveloped countries are restraining the growth of aluminium flat rolled products market.

Global Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products Market is segmented by products, end-users and by Region. By products, foil stock segment held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period owing to increasing use in medical and food & beverage industry. Foil stock is manufactured with sophisticated equipments by using high quality rolling ingots and concast coils. These foil stocks are free from various defects. Aluminium foil stock is followed by Aluminium sheets and plates segment. Aluminium sheets product segment is expected to hold xx% of market share over the forecast period owing to increasing use in wide range of joining, fabrication, and finishing processes. Aluminium plate’s product segment is expected to hold 18.78% of market share over the forecast period. Aluminum plates are used in manufacturing of advanced aircrafts. By end user, Packaging end user held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period owing to increasing use of aluminium flat-rolled products in medical and food & beverages packaging. Automotive end user is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Aluminium flat-rolled products are used in manufacturing of various automotive parts due to their high strength ratio, high heat tolerance capacity and ability to be recycled.

By geography, APAC held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing disposable income of people, rapidly expanding building and construction industry, increasing presence of big automotive manufacturers, prosperous packaging industry and favourable & supportive government policies are driving the market growth in this region. APAC is followed by North America and Europe. North America is expected to hold xx% of market share over the forecast period. Factors such as well-established automotive and medical industry, presence of major key market players, growing consumption of aluminium flat-rolled products by aerospace and defence equipment manufacturers are driving the market growth in North America. Europe is expected to hold the third largest market share in global aluminium flat rolled products over the forecast period. Stringent environmental regulations of European Union pertaining to carbon emission from automotive vehicles are encouraging adoption of lightweight aluminium flat rolled products thereby driving market growth in this region.

Report covers in depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, supply-side and demand side indicators and company profiles of market leaders, potential players, and new entrants. Key players operating in this market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches and patent to increase their regional presence and business operations.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products Market Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products Market

Global Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products Market Segmentation by Product

• Plates

• Sheets

• Standard GEQ

• Circles

• Foil Stock

• Can Stock

• Fin Stock

Global Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products Market Segmentation by End-Users

• Building & Construction

• Automotive & Transportation

• Consumer Goods

• Electrical & Electronics

• Industrial

• Packaging

Global Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Aluminum Flat-Rolled Products Market Major Players

• Hindalco Industries Limited (India)

• Alcoa Corporation (US)

• Constellium (The Netherlands)

• Norsk Hydro ASA (Norway)

• Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) (China)

• Arconic (US)

• NALCO (India)

• UACJ Corporation (Japan)

• Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper

• Aluminum Industry S.A. (Greece)

• JW Aluminum (US)

• Aleris Corporation

• Metenere Limited

• AMD

• JW Aluminum

• Hulamin

• Novelis

• Gulf Aluminium Rolling Mill Co.

• Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd

• Norsk Hydro ASA

• RUSAL

• Kaiser Aluminum

