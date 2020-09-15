Global Aloe Vera Extract Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Product, Form, End Use Industry, and Region.

Global Aloe Vera Extract Market was valued at US$ 2.7 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4.9 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.73% during a forecast period.



Cosmetics & personal care industry is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Increasing fashion trend and rising spending on cosmetic & personal care products are boosting the market growth. Rising e-Commerce is also expected to drive the market growth in cosmetics & personal care industry. Based on form drinks segment is projected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Aloe Vera based drinks have various vitamins and folic acid, which help to reduce acidifying foods from the body is fuelling the market growth.

Also, the increasing popularity of drinks with aloe vera extract among consumers is driving the market growth.

Major driving factors of the market are growing trend of a healthy lifestyle and increasing living standards of the consumers. Growing usage of aloe vera extract in the various end-use industry such as cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and the food is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of aloe vera among consumers across the globe is propelling the market growth. The rising trend of sugar-free drinks with aloe vera extract ingredient is surging the global aloe vera extract market growth. The report provides an in-detail list of drivers and restraints in the market, which are influencing the market growth. Additionally, provides expected opportunities and emerging trends in the market.

North America is projected to lead the market growth during the forecast period owing to the rising disposable income of consumers and increased awareness regarding health among consumers. Aloe Vera has features, which are beneficial for curing skin diseases, cardiovascular diseases, weight loss, and others are fuelling the market growth in this region. The US is estimated to surge the aloe vera market growth during the forecast period owing to rising usage of aloe vera extract for various medicine purpose. Asia Pacific is expected to generate the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing purchasing power of the middle-class population, the increasing influence of western culture, and growing concerns regarding fitness.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Aloe Vera Extract Market are Terry Laboratories Inc., Cady products LLC, Houssy Global, Pharmachem Laboratories Inc., and Calmino Group AB.

The scope of the Global Aloe Vera Extract Market

Global Aloe Vera Extract Market, by Product

• Aloe Vera Whole Leaf Extract

• Aloe Vera Gel Extract

Global Aloe Vera Extract Market, by Form

• Gels

• Concentrates

• Powders

• Drinks

• Capsules

Global Aloe Vera Extract Market, by End Use Industry

• Pharmaceutical

• Food

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

Global Aloe Vera Extract Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Aloe Vera Extract Market

• Terry Laboratories Inc.

• Cady products LLC

• Houssy Global

• Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.

• Calmino Group AB

• LR Health & Beauty Systems GmbH

• Vedova’s Herbal Care Aloe Laboratories Inc.

• Pokonobe Inc.

• Lily of the Desert Organic Aloeceuticals

• Foodchem International Corporation

• Aloe Farms Inc.

• Natural Aloe Costa Rica S.A.

• Aloecorp Inc.

