Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Treatment Type, Allergy Type, Distribution Channels and Region

Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 4.15 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Allergy immunotherapy is a medical treatment targeted for treating different types of allergies. It is assumed that there is an increase in the prevalence of allergy cases universal and found that pharmacotherapy alone is not sufficient to control this disease. Thus allergy immunotherapeutic treatment helps to increase immunological tolerance and changes the development of disease owing to which needed for immunotherapy is increasing universally.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The high prevalence and incidence rate of allergy across the globe, an increase in awareness about the treatment of allergy and high clinical research and development budget by governments are excepted to the driver of the global allergy immunotherapy market. The growing unmet need for novel targeted drugs, which are treated to disease conditions has growth opportunities for the market. However, the restricted healthcare expenditure in the underserved marketplaces of situations will restraint in the growth of allergy immunotherapy markets during the forecast period.

Based on the treatment type, the subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) segment is dominated by XX% during the forecast period, owing to its effectiveness to treat various allergies like asthma. SCIT segment identified as the leading allergy immunotherapy type that is preferred and adopted by most of the physicians. Additionally, compared with conventional treatment the cost-effectiveness of SCIT is high and novel particles under trials will assist the complete progression of allergy immunotherapy.

The hospital pharmacy segment expected to dominate the XX% market share during the forecast period, owing to the growing patient pool in hospitals global for allergy treatment. Hospital pharmacies similarly allow clinics to provide quality medicines to a patient by purchasing straight from drug manufacturers thus avoiding the problem of counterfeit medicines. The high prevalence of chronic diseases is a dynamic factor in the hospital pharmacy segment.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the allergy immunotherapy market during the forecast period. Because of the rising investments and exchange by the government for research and developments, growing the number of people pain from allergies, and industrialization and infrastructural development has improved air pollution in China and India. According to specialists, the basic issues responsible for the unexpected growth in allergic rhinitis is a product of changing the environment, development in hygiene and reduced infections, and increasing cases of genetic complications in allergy immunotherapy market.

The report covers the recent development in the allergy immunotherapy market in August 2018, personalized medicine corporation announced its organization with multiple providers of allergen immunotherapy products for allergy testing to treat patients with allergy and asthma. Allergy treatment possibilities being offered at the hospital include sublingual immunotherapy and systematic allergy reports.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global allergy immunotherapy market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding global allergy immunotherapy market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global Allergy Immunotherapy market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global allergy immunotherapy market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market

Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market, By Treatment Type

• Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT)

• Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)

Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market, By Allergy Type

• Allergic Rhinitis

• Allergic Asthma

• Food Allergy

• Venom Allergy

• Others

Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market, By Distribution Channels

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Online Pharmacy

Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market

• Aimmune Therapeutics

• ALK-Abello A/S

• Stallergenes Greer

• Allergy Therapeutics

• Biomay AG

• Merck KGaA

• DBV Technologies

• Circassia

• WOLW Pharma

• Holister Stier

• HAL Allergy Group

