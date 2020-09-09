Global Alginates & Derivatives Market -Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Type, by Application, by Region.

Global Alginates & Derivatives Market was valued at USD 401.24 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 561.93 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Alginates & Derivatives Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long-term impact on the market.

Global Alginates & Derivatives Market Dynamics;

Alginates are a naturally occurring anionic polysaccharides derived from various brown algae cells and bacteria strains. A quality and potential applicability of alginates and derivatives is depended upon their degree of physicochemical heterogeneity. Various factors such as rapidly expanding food and beverage industry in China, India, Japan and Brazil, growing use of alginates as thickening agents, gelling agents, emulsifiers, stabilizers in textile industry, growing demand for natural food additives are mainly driving the market growth over the forecast period. Now-a-days, use of alginates & derivatives is increasing in pharmaceutical and biomedical industries. The global production of alginates and derivatives was 68,430.22 MT in 2019 and is expected to reach at 94,374.31 with an average growth rate of more than 4.0%. However, factors such as fluctuations in raw material prices, lack of universal regulations and market information, growing prices of alginates, lack of awareness and unavailability of stock in many underdeveloped countries are restraining the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Alginates & Derivatives Market is segmented by type, by applications, and by Region. By type, sodium alginate type segment held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period owing to increasing use of sodium alginate in different applications. The sodium alginate is used in various applications such as medical& pharmaceutical, food and beverages, personal care, industrial and others because it has versatile functional properties such as viscosity enhancement, stabilizer, matrixing agent, encapsulation, bio adhesive. By application, Medical & Pharmaceutical application segment held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. Many pharmaceutical companies are using alginates & derivatives to develop various advanced drugs. These alginates & derivatives have various beneficial such as good swelling capacity, mucoadhesiveness, and ability of gel transition, these properties are making them suitable in various biomedical applications. Thus, increasing use of alginates and derivatives in biomedical and pharmaceutical applications is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market over the forecast period.

By geography, global alginates & derivatives market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA& Africa and Latin America. Among all of these, North America held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period owing to the presence of significant producers and exporters of alginates in this region. In United States alginates and derivatives are particularly used in processed foods, sauces and dressings, dairy products, while in Canada, the industrial sector is the highest user of alginates. North America is followed by Europe and APAC. Europe is expected to hold xx% of market share over the forecast period owing to growing demand from pharmaceutical industry in the European countries. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. Various macroeconomic & microeconomics factors such as developing end users industries, growing disposable income, and growing population, growing consumption of processed and convenience foods and increasing demand from textile and food & beverage industries are driving the market growth in this region. China is leading the market in this region.

Report covers in-depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, supply-side and demand side indicators and company profiles of market leaders, potential players and new entrants. Global Alginates & Derivatives Market is highly concentrated. Some of the players such as Bright Moon Group, FMC, Cargill Inc., E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Penford Corporation, Ashland Inc. and Brenntag AG are dominating the market. These key players held more than 75% of global market share in 2019. Among these key players, Bright Moon Group is the world leader, which holds more than 25.21% production market share in 2019. FMC is the second biggest manufacturer with production share of 11.34% in 2019. These key players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches and patents to increase their regional presence and business operations.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Alginates & Derivatives Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Alginates & Derivatives Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Alginates & Derivatives Market Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Alginates & Derivatives Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Alginates & Derivatives Market

Global Alginates & Derivatives Market Segmentation by Type

• Sodium Alginate

• Calcium Alginate

• Potassium Alginate

• PGA

• Others

Global Alginates & Derivatives Market Segmentation by Application

• Food & Beverage

• Industrial

• Medical & Pharmaceutical

• personal care

• cosmetics

• fertilizers and spa treatments

• Others

Global Alginates & Derivatives Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South Africa

• MEA& Africa

Global Alginates & Derivatives Market Major Players

• Fmc Corporation

• Kimica Corporation

• Cargill Inc.

• E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Penford Corporation

• Ashland Inc.

• Brenntag AG

• Dastech International, Inc.

• Döhler Group

• Mytech, Inc. (USA)

• Shandong Jiejing Group Corporation (China)

• SNAP Natural & Alginate Products Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• SNP, Inc. (USA), etc.

• QINGDAO GFURI

• Dastech International Inc.

• FMC

• Bright Moon Group

• Vishnu Gum & Chemicals

