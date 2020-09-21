Global Alcohol Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Technology, Application, End-User, and Region.

Global alcohol sensor market size was US$ ~1.76 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 4.92 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

An alcohol sensor is an electronic sensing device that is used to sense the presence of alcohol concentration. This sensor provides an analog resistive output based on alcohol concentration. Alcohol sensor has high sensitivity and fast response to alcohol.

Market Dynamics

The growing adoption of an alcohol detection system in various automotive vehicles across the world is a major driving factor behind the growth of the market. A surge in the demand for precise narcotics and alcohols detection systems, growing safety concerns to avoid drink and drive incidence, government’s stringent rules and regulations to reduce road accidents by drunk drivers, rising demand of breathalysers and increasing production of portable or handheld alcohol testers are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. Alcohol sensor provides some benefits such as fast response time, high sensitivity, high accuracy, contact-free testing, and simple circuit design which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

Global Alcohol Sensor Market: Segmentation Analysis

By technology, the semiconductor oxide sensor technology segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Semiconductor oxide sensors technology uses a tin-oxide substance to measure blood alcohol content (BAC). When the ethanol molecules in the breath sample come in contact with the tin dioxide the reaction changes the electrical resistance of the sensor and then the semiconductor measures this difference and calculates the concentration of alcohol. Growing adoption of these sensors for applications like personal, home, and low-volume professional testing is driving the growth of the market. Semiconductor oxide sensors are widely adopted as it offers some major benefits such as lower manufacturing costs, less power consumption, small and easy operating functions which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

By application, the vehicle controlling segment is projected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. These days, a lot of accidents are occurring because of the alcohol consumption of the person who is driving the vehicle. Therefore, drunk and drive is the main reason for road accidents in almost all countries all over the globe. Thus, the growing adoption of alcohol sensors in automotive vehicles to make vehicle driving safe is driving the growth of the market. Increasing the government’s rules and regulations to avoid this drunk and drive road accidents is further propelling the growth of the market.

Global Alcohol Sensor Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are dominating the market. The growth is attributed to the vast presence of leading alcohol detector manufacturing companies across the region. In the United States, 31 % of all road deaths are linked to alcohol consumption. Thus, the growing implementation of alcohol sensors in vehicles to avoid these road accidents is driving the growth of the market.

The growing use of alcohol sensors by law and enforcement agencies, increasing production of cost-effective, light in weight, highly sensitive, and highly accurate alcohol detection devices are propelling the growth of the market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Alcohol Sensor Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Alcohol Sensor Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Alcohol Sensor Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Alcohol Sensor Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Global Alcohol Sensor Market

Global Alcohol Sensor Market, By Technology

• Fuel cell technology

• Semiconductor oxide sensor technology

• Others

Global Alcohol Sensor Market, By Application

• Vehicle controlling

• Healthcare application

• Others

Global Alcohol Sensor Market, By End User

• Law enforcement agencies

• Commercial

• Individuals

• Others

Global Alcohol Sensor Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Alcohol Sensor Market, Key Players

• Dragerwerk AG

• BACKtrack

• Lifeloc Technologies

• Abbot Laboratories

• Honeywell International

• Asahi Kasei

• Alcohol Countermeasure Systems

• AlcoPro

• Giner Labs

• Intoximeters

• Sunrom Eelctronics

