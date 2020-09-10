Global Alarm Monitoring Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Offering, Input Signal, Communication Technology, Application, and by Geography

Global Alarm Monitoring Market was valued US$ 44.12 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 68.35 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.62% during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of security systems that comes with insurance policies for residential and commercial applications is a major factor driving growth of global alarm monitoring market. In addition, availability of technologically advanced security systems, coupled with increasing investment in R&D for improvement in working of alarm monitoring systems are also factors supporting growth of the market. Furthermore, growing installations of home automation systems is a factor expected to boost growth of the global alarm monitoring market over the forecast period.However, high cost of installation and maintenance of alarm monitoring systems is obstructing the growth of the market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

From offering segment, services and solutions held a major share of the overall alarm monitoring market in 2017. This segment dominates the alarm monitoring market as most players in this market generate revenues through monitoring and installation fees, which they obtain as monthly recurring charges. Several players in this market offer free equipment and installation to expand their customer base.

With growing cyber security concerns, protocol signals are preferred over analog and discrete signals as these signals provide more security due to encryption. This will help to rise the global alarm monitoring market by input segment.

Communication technologies such as wired telecommunication networks and IP networks are expected to dominate the global alarm monitoring market during the forecast period. The market share of IP network is expected to increase in the coming years. Rising application of remote patient monitoring in the healthcare industry, rising demand for smart home automation and security system, coupled with the increase in crime rates are expected to propel the growth of global alarm monitoring market.

In 2017, building alarm monitoring held the largest share with XX % of the overall alarm monitoring market. Residential buildings form a major segment of the alarm monitoring market for building alarm monitoring; a significant portion of the overall revenue in this segment is generated through monthly recurring charges, which are obtained for monitoring services. Building alarm monitoring is seen as a lucrative market because of the huge growth opportunities in this market.

By the source of geography, North America is on the front position in the development and improvement of alarm monitoring system equipment such as this area is home to more or less of the biggest transnational companies in the world. Maximum prominent companies functioning in the international market of alarm monitoring system are centered in this area. Improved R&D in the field of distant monitoring, home-based mechanization arrangements, and Internet of Things by means of innovative and better expertise are the most important factors boosting the development of the market in North America. The Asia Pacific’s market is likely to develop by the uppermost proportion in the period of prediction. During the last few years, Asia Pacific has experienced communal alterations, marvelous financial development and governmental revolutions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, products, application, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the alarm monitoring market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Alarm Monitoring Market

Global Alarm Monitoring Market, By Offering

• Systems Hardware

• Services

Global Alarm Monitoring Market, By Input Signal

• Discrete

• Protocol

Global Alarm Monitoring Market, By Communication Technology

• Wired

• Cellular

• IP

Global Alarm Monitoring Market, By Application

• Building

• Equipment

• Vehicle Alarm Monitoring

Global Alarm Monitoring Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Alarm Monitoring Market

• ADT Corporation

• ABB Ltd.

• Diebold Inc.

• Siemens AG

• Tyco International

• UTC

• Rockwell Automation Inc.

• Honeywell International

• Schneider Electric SE

• United Technologies Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Alarm Monitoring Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Alarm Monitoring Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Alarm Monitoring Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Alarm Monitoring Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Alarm Monitoring Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Alarm Monitoring Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Alarm Monitoring Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Alarm Monitoring by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Alarm Monitoring Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Alarm Monitoring Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Alarm Monitoring Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

