Global Air Deflector Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Material, Mounting Method, Manufacturing Process, Position, Sales Channel, Vehicle Type, and Geography

Global Air Deflector Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of about 5.7% and is anticipated to reach the US$ XX Bn by 2026.

Global air deflector market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The market is expected to develop on the back of growing automotive industry across the globe. Increase in the number of vehicles on road is the major element which is propelling the demand for passenger vehicle accessories such as air deflectors. Enhanced appearance of the vehicle is the advantages of the air deflector and key drivers of the automotive air deflector market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The increased use of vehicles generates the need for the adoption of advanced technologies, such as air deflector and spoiler system for achieving the desired speed and efficiency. Rear deflectors do not prove useful at speeds below 60 mph, except improve the appearance of the vehicle, this is a big restraint to the automotive air deflector market. Another restraint to the market is the need for accurate design. It allows the outside air to enter the vehicle lodge, which allows the travelers to turn off the cooling framework and therefore, decreases the heap over the motor and builds vehicle productivity.

Based on material, the fiberglass material segment is likely to lead the automotive air deflector market. Manufacturers are preferring fiberglass for front air spoilers, roof air spoilers, and bug deflectors owing to its excellent corrosion resistance, lightweight, rich appearance, and cost-effectiveness.

Based on the mounting method, the air deflector market is segmented into Tape-on Deflectors, Bolt-on Deflectors, and In-channel Deflectors. Among them, the tape-on method is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX% during the forecast period due to the tape-on method is mostly preferred by consumers. There is no need to drill the vehicle surface, which spoils the appearance and body of the vehicle.

In terms of manufacturing process, Molding is a highly preferred manufacturing process for automotive air deflectors, due to its ease of manufacturing complex shapes, a speed of manufacturing, high strength of manufactured component, and cost-effectiveness.

On the basis of position, Windows air deflectors are mostly preferred by consumers as they are easily available in the market and easy to fit. Based on sales channel, automotive aftermarket is growing at a remarkable pace across all regions. Rise in sales of replacement parts and others styling products through aftermarket is expected to foster the growth of air deflector market. By vehicle type, the air deflector market is segmented into commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles out of which the passenger vehicles are the leading segment owing to rise in demand from developing countries for passenger vehicles with top notch features that enhance safety.

In terms of region, North America held the XX% market share of the air deflector market in 2018 and is expected to continue its leading position during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Major manufacturers in Asia-Pacific along with the partnerships with the local players, over time, have widened the scope of the market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Air Deflector Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Air Deflector Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Air Deflector Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Air Deflector Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Air Deflector Market

Global Air Deflector Market, by Material

• Acrylic

• Fiberglass

• ABS Plastic

Global Air Deflector Market, by Mounting Method

• Tape-on Deflectors

• Bolt-on Deflectors

• In-channel Deflectors

Global Air Deflector Market, by Manufacturing Process

• Casting

• Molding

• Vacuum Forming

Global Air Deflector Market, by Position

• Bug Deflector

• Window Air Deflector

• Front Air Spoiler

• Rear Air Spoiler

• Roof Air Deflector

Market, by Sales Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Market, by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Specific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Air Deflector Market

• Hatcher Components

• Piedmont Plastics

• Spoiler factory

• DGA

• ELLEDI srl – P.I. e C.F.

• Lund International

• HEKO

• Peterburg Industrial & Design Co.

• FARAD group

• Climair UK Ltd

• Stampede Automotive Accessories

• Flauraud

• Directors Guild of America

