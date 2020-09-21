Global Acupuncture Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Product & Services, Application, End-User, and Region.

Global Acupuncture Market size was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 13.5% from 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Acupuncture is a medicinal practice in which thin needles are placed at exact points in the body. It is a curative process performed by a doctor having in-depth information about pulse diagnosis.

The scope of the MMR report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for acupuncture with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the healthcare industry in certain regions. Acupuncture is an exceedingly complex procedure and continues to be broadcast by many. Proponents of the therapy suggest it aids in reducing relieving mental stress, chronic pain, and increase blood circulation. The healing is also being used by patients with gynaecological disorders like menstrual issues, PMS, PCOS, menopause, pregnancy complaints, and infertility. As per the Drug and Alcohol Dependence study in 2017, over 100 Mn. adults are living with chronic pain in North America. Factors like developments in acupuncture therapy and the rising geriatric population are promoting the growth of the global market for acupuncture. On the other hand, lack of accepted clinical support and side-effects related to the treatment of acupuncture are hampering acupuncture market opportunities to an extent.

Based on the end-user, wellness center segment was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX Mn by 2027, with a CAGR of XX.20% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing preferences for acupuncture as a mode of alternative medicine along with a large number of wellness center involved in such therapies. Likewise, the MMR report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the acupuncture market size.

Europe acupuncture market was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX Mn. by 2027, with a CAGR of XX.56% during 2019-2027. The development of the market in Europe is accredited to the growing preferences for acupuncture therapies and incidences of chronic diseases. Presence of main market contenders further adds to the growth of the acupuncture market. The government of UK accepted acupuncture therapy by authorizing it as a standard healthcare organization in 2000. In the procedure, the Department of Health, UK, set the acupuncture regulatory occupied group to make references on the regulation of acupuncturists.

The competitive landscape section in the acupuncture market offers a deep dive into the profiles of the leading companies operating in the global market landscape. It offers captivating insights on the key developments, differential strategies, and other crucial aspects about the key players having a stronghold in the acupuncture market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Acupuncture Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Acupuncture Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Acupuncture Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Acupuncture Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Acupuncture Market

Global Acupuncture Market, By Product & Services

• Services

o Traditional Chinese medicine

o Moxibustion

o Scalp acupuncture

o Japanese acupuncture

o Korean hand acupuncture

o Cupping

o Auricular

o Non-insertion acupuncture

o Others

• Product

o Electro-acupuncture device

o Laser pens

o Rod lasers

o Laser needle

o Needles

o Suction cups

o Others

Global Acupuncture Market, By Application

• Pain syndrome illnesses

• Gynecological Disorders

• Psychological illnesses

• Others

Global Acupuncture Market, By End-User

• Wellness Center

• Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

• Research & Academic Institutes

Global Acupuncture Market, By Region

• North America

o USA

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o Norway

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Malaysia

o Indonesia

o Vietnam

• South America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

o GCC Countries

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Egypt

Key players operating in the Global Acupuncture Market

• Wuxi Jiajian Medical Instruments Co., Ltd

• Schwa-medico GmbH

• 3B Scientific GmbH

• SEIRIN Corporation

• Zepter International

• Cymedics GmbH & Co. KG

• MKW Laser system GmbH

• Asia-Med GmbH

• Qingdao Great Fortune Co., Ltd.

• AcuMedic Ltd.

• Mayo Clinic

• Acurea USA

• Modern Acupuncture

• Boutique Acupuncture

• Blue Branches Acupuncture

• Lhasa OMS

• ACA Acupuncture and Wellness Centers

