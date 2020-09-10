Global 4D Printing Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Material, End User, and by Geography

Global 4D Printing Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Need for reduction in manufacturing & process cost and drive for sustainable environment are the major factors rising the growth of global 4D printing market.Early adoption in aerospace, military & defense, healthcare and automotive industries; potential for innovation and product developments provides lot of opportunities for global 4D printing market.Complexity in intellectual property rights and high initial costs of development hampers the market growth of 4D printing market. Compliance with regulatory and performance standards is the challenges for this market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The global 4D printing market is segmented on the basis of material i.e. programmable carbon fiber, programmable wood grain, and programmable textiles. The programmable carbon fiber segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the overall market, with a share of 62% of the market, in 2019.

Military & defense is expected to emerge as the largest growing segment by 2026, because of several benefits offered by the technology, such as the ability to repair and self-replicate itself in response to external environmental conditions. Also, The U.S. Army Research Center is coming up with new technologies, such as a soldier’s uniform that can offer protection against toxic gases effectively or alter its own camouflage while traveling through different climates. Aerospace is projected to follow the military & defense sector, holding a market share of over 25% by 2026. The space memory technique used in 4D printing would help in forming a self-deploying structure, which is applicable in the aerospace segment; for instance, to create air ventilation. Additionally, Airbus S.A.S. is developing a technology to cool its engines using smart material that reacts to temperature.

North America and Europe markets are expected to account for a higher CAGR with XX % in the forecast period because of its extensive R&D techniques to enhance printing. MEA market is expected to gain a positive traction in the forecast period on account of technological enhancements and adoption of 4D techniques for printing. The key players in the 4D printing industry include Stratasys Ltd, Hewlett-Packard Inc, Autodesk Inc, ExOneInc, 3D Systems Corporation and Organovo Holdings Inc.

This report describes the value chain for the global 4D printing market, taking into consideration all the major stakeholders in the market and their role analysis.We also have highlighted future trends in the 4D printing market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Furthermore, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights the rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the 4D printing market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, end use, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the 4D Printing market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global 4D Printing Market

Global 4D Printing Market, By Material

• Programmable Carbon Fiber

• Programmable Wood – Custom Printed Wood Grain

• Programmable Textiles

Global 4D Printing Market, By End User

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Clothing

• Construction

• Defense

• Healthcare & Utility

Global 4D Printing Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global 4D Printing Market

• Autodesk, Inc.

• DassaultSystemes S.A.

• Materialise NV

• Massachusetts Institute of Technology

• Hewlett-Packard, Inc.

• Stratasys, Ltd.

• 3D Systems Corporation

• ExOne Co.

• ARC Centre of Excellence for Electromaterials Science (ACES)

• Organovo Holdings, Inc.

