GLOBAL 3D SCANNER MARKET BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE STRATEGIES | NIKON METROLOGY NV, TRIMBLE, HEXAGON, FARO TECHNOLOGIES

Global 3D scanner market is a topic covered by Data Bridge Market research. The study of 3D Scanner market includes key competitors such as Hexagon, FARO Technologies, Inc., Nikon Metrology NV, Trimble Inc., Topcon Corporation, 3D Systems, Inc., 3D Digital Corporation, and others.

Global 3D scanner market is projecting a rise in estimated value to an estimated value of USD 8.13 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to increasing need to capture large volumes of 3D data for modeling and analysis, reduced hardware complexity and increasing demand for 3D printers

Major Industry Competitors: 3D Scanner Market

Few of the major competitor’s currently working global 3D scanner market are Hexagon, FARO Technologies, Inc., Nikon Metrology NV, Trimble Inc., Topcon Corporation, 3D Systems, Inc., 3D Digital Corporation, Perceptron Inc., Kreon Technology, Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmBH, Shapegrabber, Fuel 3D, Arctec 3D, Capture 3D, CREAFORM., Basis Software Inc., Maptek Pty Ltd., True Point Laser Scanning LLC, Next Engine, SHINING 3D, RangeVision, Exact Metrology, Trimet, 3D Scanco, and Occipital, Inc.., among others.

Key Segmentation: 3D Scanner Market

By Type (Optical Scanner, Laser Scanner, Structured Light Scanner), Range (Short Range Scanner, Medium Range Scanner, Long Range Scanner), Offering (Hardware & Software, Aftermarket Service), Product (Tripod Mounted, Fixed CMM Based, Portable CMM Based, Desktop), Application (Quality Control & Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Virtual Simulation), End-User (Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Architecture & Construction, Energy & Power, Tunnel & Mining, Artifacts & Heritage Preservation)

Regional Outlook

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing need to capture large volumes of 3d data for modeling and analysis

Reduced hardware complexity

Increasing demand for 3D printers

Key Points of this Report:

The depth industry chain include analysis value chain analysis, porter five forces model analysis and cost structure analysis

The report covers North America and country-wise market of 3D Scanner

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing 3D Scanner capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided

The report indicates a wealth of information on 3D Scanner manufacturer

3D Scanner market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Raw Material Supply and Downstream Consumer Information is also included

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, a third-generation scanning solution of Go!SCAN solution is launced by the Creaform. It is a 3D portable scanner specifically designed for the product development professionals.

In February 2019, a new version of Geomagic for SOLIDWORKS is announced by the 3D Systems. It would be having improved workflow, compatibility with various devices and import-export formats.

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global 3D Scanner Market

3D Scanner Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

3D Scanner Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

3D Scanner Size (Value) Comparison by Region

3D Scanner Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

3D Scanner Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of 3D Scanner

Global 3D Scanner Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

