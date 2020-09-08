Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2019-2027 -By Type, Application, Construction Method, End-Use, and Region.

Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9 % during the forecast period.



The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Definition:

3D reconstruction technology is a process of capturing the shape and appearance of real objects. This process can be practiced either by active or passive methods. This is the technology that includes tools that provide a three-dimensional framework of the specific operation or product.

Market Dynamics:

This report shows an overall view of the 3D Reconstruction Technology market. It is widely believed that 3D Reconstruction Technology will be a useful technique and will change the world. Currently, there are three methods of 3D Reconstruction Software, based on Images and Video and based on 3D Scanning. In the future, the technology on Images will dominate the market. More investors are willing to invest in the 3D Reconstruction Technology market. Pix 4D is a major player in the 3D reconstruction technology market. Pix 4D joined with technology leaders and partners for a week-long UAV training mission in Nepal to teach engineering students at Kathmandu University how to use drones and image-processing software for a wide range of humanitarian and development purposes. Using a consumer-grade camera, the company has created a georeferenced 3D model of Chillon Castle in Switzerland to show the accuracy, feasibility, and efficiency of image-based 3D modeling for complex architectural objects.

Agisoft PhotoScan a prominent player in the 3D reconstruction technology market, has developed a software that performs photogrammetric processing of digital images and generates 3D spatial data. The software can be used in GIS applications, cultural heritage documentation, and visual effects production as well as for indirect measurements of objects of various scales. Healthcare industry segment expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market Drivers & Restraints:

3D Reconstruction Technology is common in computer vision and healthcare applications, such a serial section generated by computed tomography (CT) as well as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or electron microscopy, etc. 3D reconstruction technology is used in military training, tele-operation of vehicles, tourism, creating and using story narratives, street navigation, and other applications. Although commercials are yet to be fully explored, but advancement in such technology showcase huge potential to solve real-life problems in the future as well. The product designs have become easier to analyze, customize, and manufacture. Considering the significant potential of 3D reconstruction, several global tech giants have started heavily investing in technology through acquisitions of other players in the market. Then, the 3D reconstruction technology market accounted to register rapid growth worldwide in the coming years.

Growing use in the entertainment industry for video games and theatrical films, rising demand for medical imaging, and technological advancements are some other factors enhancing market growth.However, the high cost of technology and lack of skilled professionals are factors that might hinder the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:

Gaming and entertainment application to hold a higher market share during the forecast period

The main application area of 3D reconstruction technology is expected to be gaming and entertainment. The use of 3D reconstruction technology is growing due to the increased use of 3D animation in mobile applications, games, and movies around the globe. Healthcare is expected to be the second most attractive application segment for 3D reconstruction technology by 2027. In medical application, 3D reconstruction technology is used for image analysis. Civil engineering is also an important application area of 3D reconstruction technology and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

3D scanning based 3D reconstruction technology segment to expand rapidly during the forecast period

3D scanning based 3D reconstruction technology type is expected to grow at an exponential rate from the year 2019. The cause for this is the growing application of 3D scanning based technology in autonomous vehicles. Demand for 3D scanning technology is expected to swell up due to an increase in the number of autonomous vehicle projects around the globe.

Regional Analysis:

Based on regions, the global 3D reconstruction technology market has been divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to hold a noticeable share and account for more than 35% of the global market by 2027, followed by North America. Germany holds a larger market share in the European region. Europe is followed by North America that is projected to hold more than 30% share in the overall market in the year 2019. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate globally due to the adoption of 3D reconstruction technology in the construction industry. Government initiatives for the preservation of cultural heritage is a powerful factor for the 3D reconstruction technology market in Europe. The Middle East is also a prominent contributor to the growth of the market. Some of the key markets in the Middle East are Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Key Development:

• CCFEB Civil Engineering Ltd., a subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), which is China’s largest construction and real estate company has adopted 3D reconstruction technology techniques.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market

Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, by Type

• 3D Reconstruction Software

• Based on 3D Scanning

• Based on Images and Video

Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, by Application

• Culture Heritage and Museum

• Films & Games

• 3D Printing, Drones and Robots

• Others

Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, by Construction Method

• Active

• Passive

Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, by End-Use

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defence

• Industrial Machinery

• Electrical & Electronics

• Media & Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Construction &Architecture

Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Key players operating in Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market

• Pix4D

• Acute3D

• Agisoft PhotoScan

• Autodesk

• Blackboxcv

• Elcovision

• Photometrix

• PhotoModeler

• RealityCapture

• Realsense (Intel)

• Skyline Software Systems

• Vi3Dim Technologies.

