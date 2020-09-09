Global 2-in-1 Laptop Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Screen Size, Application and Region.

Global 2-in-1 laptop market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn. by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period. 2-in-1 laptops are generally supported by the Windows 8, 8.1 and 10, and Chrome OS operating systems.

Market Definition

2-in-1 laptop is also known as 2-in-1 PC and 2-in-1 tablets. It is the portable computer, which has features of both tablets and laptops. A 2-in-1 laptop gives user the experience of a tablet with the software compatibility, computing power and general characteristics of a laptop.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

High requirement of personal computing devices is the major driving factor behind the growth of market. 2-in-1 laptop provides benefits such as light in weight, portability, improved productivity, longer battery life, multitasking functioning, durability, field use and multiple ports are ultimately improving the market growth. Furthermore, high adoption of detachable 2-in-1 laptop for office use, flip-screen design for folding the screen back 360 degrees to use it as a tablet without detaching the keyboard and demand of pressure-sensitive stylus that clips to the device are further propelling the growth of market.

However, high initial investment cost for enhanced versatility is the major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of market. Also, ergonomics issues which can make less comfortable to use than traditional laptops and tablets could hinder the growth of market during forecast period.

Global 2-in-1 Laptop Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, both 2-in-1 convertible and detachable segments dominated the market in 2019 and are expected to keep their dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. 2-in-1 convertible laptops are tablets with the facility to rotate, fold, or slide the keyboard behind the display. Detachable 2-in-1 laptops on the other hand provide consumers the unique option of detaching and carrying the touch screen single-handedly or the whole unit along with the keyboard, as per their need and convenience. This avoids carrying any extra weight, which make these laptops ultra-portable.

In Jan 2020, Samsung Electronics introduced Galaxy Book Flex α (alpha), a new variant of Galaxy Book Flex that offers long-lasting battery, immersive QLED display, and exquisite design features at a competitive price-point. The stylish 2-in-1 laptop also provides a super-bright display with max 600-nit capacity so user can enjoy the screen’s 100% colour volume and vibrant picture in any lighting.

By screen size, 13.3 inches segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Alternatively, demand of 2-in-1 laptops with screen size above 14 inches is expected to witness fast growth during forecast period. Large screen size provides better resolution with good viewing experience.

Dell’s, 13 7000 2-in-1 Black Edition Laptop have a 33.78cm that is 13.3 inches 2-in-1 with a first-of-its-kind innovative hinge, easy access full-size active pen storage, flexible features, and a FHD screen.

Global 2-in-1 Laptop Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the high demand of convertible and detachable 2-in-1 laptops with advanced technological innovations in commercial applications. Also high adoption of detachable laptops for security purpose and enterprise professionals is propelling the growth of market in the region.

Recently, Microsoft launches the new surface pro 7 2-in-1 detachable laptops with excellent features. Also Google entered the 2-in-1 market after it announced the Pixel Slate in October 2018.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global 2-in-1 Laptop Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global 2-in-1 Laptop Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global 2-in-1 Laptop Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global 2-in-1 Laptop Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global 2-in-1 Laptop Market

Global 2-in-1 Laptop Market, By Type

• 2-in-1 Convertible

• 2-in-1 Detachable

Global 2-in-1 Laptop Market, By Screen Size

• 10.1 inches

• 13.3 inches

• 14.0 inches

• 15.6 inches

Global 2-in-1 Laptop Market, By Application

• Commercial

• Personal

• Others

Global 2-in-1 Laptop Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global 2-in-1 Laptop Market, Key Players

• Samsung Electronics Co ltd

• HP Inc

• AsusTek Computer

• Dell Technologies

• Microsoft Corporation

• Lenovo Group Limited

• Sony Corporation

• Acer Inc

• Toshiba Corporation

• Google

• Fujitsu Ltd

• LG

