Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Application, End-User, and Region.

The global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) market was valued US$ 6.53 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach X.12 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of X.11% during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition:

2-Ethylhexanol appears as a colorless liquid that is slightly soluble in water and has good solubility in some organic solvents. 2-Ethylhexanol acts as a key component for manufacturing lubricants plasticizers, and other chemical products. It is industrially synthesized by aldol condensation of n-butyraldehyde, and subsequent hydrogenation of hydroxy aldehyde. It is mainly used to manufacture low volatility esters like dioctyl phthalate. It has applications in coatings and heavy metal industries.

2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) has numerous unique property like high sturdiness, sustainability, economical cost, high boiling point and low volatility.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing demand and research and development in chemical industries are expected to heighten the market demand in the coming years. High demand for coating and paint like 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) from the construction sector where 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) is largely used ingredient helping 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) market to grow. Development in infrastructure and construction industries, especially in the developing countries is considered a major key factor to drive the 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) market. On the other hand, 2-EH is used in numerous applications in different sectors including acrylate, nitrate, and plasticizers. A major key application of the material is recorded by the plasticizers is boosting the market demand owing to properties like its low volatility, great resistance to high and low temperatures and water, excellent gelling power, and dielectric properties of the material is attracting the vendors to invest in the market will help the global 2-Ethylhexanol market during the forecast period. These chemicals are also engaged in several end-users such as rubber, plastics, automotive, construction, personal care, and pharmaceuticals are positively influencing the market demand as per their specific application. Furthermore, rapid development across the globe and increasing infrastructural investments by the governments of various nations are further attracting the vendors present in the market to invest in the global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) market.

On the other hand, the toxic nature of the material when comes in contact with humans causes throat irritation, dizziness, sore eyes, and headache. Hence, guidelines on the use of 2-ethylhexanol expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market Segment analysis:

By application, the plasticizer sector is estimated to dominate the 2-EH market during the forecast period. Plasticizers, 2-EH nitrate 2-EH acrylate are the key types of plasticizers with vast applications in numerous industries. In the base year, the North American region dominated the market growth owing to its popularity in the country due to the presence of the largest unit chain of the service provider and held half of the market share in 2019. Further, it is also used to produce several thermal stabilizers by utilizing heavy metal salts for PVC. Plasticizers are widely utilized in rubber products, paints, printing ink, and adhesives & sealants. Additionally, growth in the construction industry on the global level expected to thrive for the above-mentioned material for their end-process expected to dominate the market growth during the forecast period.

2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. Demand for 2-EH in China is forecasted to grow at XX Tones from 2019-2027, owing to huge industrial development in the country. Increasing disposable revenue, growing employment openings with huge consumer incomes are supporting the growth of end-use industries like construction, paints & coatings, plastics, automotive, machinery, chemical industry, and construction. Developing regions like India, China, and Japan are considered major contributors to the 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) market growth in the Asia Pacific region. In 2019, market size was valued US$ XX Bn while in India, the market size was valued XX Bn and expected to increase by US$ XX Bn in the coming years.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market

Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) market, By Application

• 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate

• 2-Ethylhexyl Nitrate

• Plasticizers

• Others

Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) market, By End-User

• Construction/Remodelling

• Automotive Production

• Original Equipment

• Others

Global 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market,

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

• China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Sigma-Aldrich

• SABIC Industries

• LG Chem, Ltd

• Dow Chemical Co

• BASF SE

• China National Petroleum Corporation

• Elekeiroz S.A

• Formosa Plastic Group

• OXEA GmbH

