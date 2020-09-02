GII 2020 India’s 4-point jump in the global innovation index to 48th place – GII 2020: India jumped 4 places to 48th place in the global innovation index

India reached 48th place in GII.

In the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2020 India rose 4 places to 48th place. India was ranked 52nd in this index last year. India is now among the 50 most advanced countries. The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) publishes the ranking of the Global Innovation Index every year. This year Switzerland, Sweden, the USA and Great Britain and the Netherlands led the annual ranking. According to the organization, India, China, the Philippines, and Vietnam were the top economies in its GII innovation ranking over the years. These four countries are now in the top 50.

India’s progress over the past five years has been unprecedented. In 2015, India was number 81 on the list. In 2016, it jumped 15 places to 66th place. In 2017 it reached the 60th place again with 6 places. In 2018 India rose three more ranks to 57th place. Last year it jumped 5 places to 52nd place on this list. This year the country finally reached the top 50 and ranks 48th.

The Global Innovation Index 2020 published a few minutes ago.https: //t.co/0vv49tyJTi

I am glad India now jumps 4 places to 48.

Here is India’s steady rise …

2020 (48)

2019 (52)

2018 (57)

2017 (60)

2016. (66)

2015. (81)

– Raghunath Mashelkar (@rameshmashelkar) September 2, 2020

WIPO noted in its Global Innovation Index (GII) 2020 that the COVID-19 pandemic is putting serious pressure on the long-term growth of global innovation, which is likely due to improvements in competence in the health sector, particularly elsewhere. The encouragement disrupts some innovative activities. Switzerland, Sweden, the USA, Great Britain and the Netherlands lead the innovation ranking with a second Asian economy, the Republic of Korea – in the top 10 for the first time (Singapore is in 8th place). High-income countries dominate the top 10.

The top-performing economies in the GII remain exclusively in the high-income category, with China (14th) remaining the only middle-income economy in the top 30 of the GII. Malaysia (33rd) is as follows. Let us know that India (48th) and the Philippines (50th) made it into the top 50 for the first time this year. The Philippines achieved their best ranking in 2014, finishing in 100th place. Vietnam Vietnam, the leader of the low-middle-income group, ranked 71st for the second consecutive year in 2014. Indonesia (85th) is in the top 10 of this group. Tanzania leads the low-income group (88th).