Genome Editing Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Technology (CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, Antisense and Others Technologies), by Application, by End User and by Geography

Genome Editing Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 4.28 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Primarily genome editing is a type of genetic engineering in which DNA is inserted, modified, deleted or replaced in the genome of a living organism. This technology is also used for the disease extinction through direct correction of disturbances in genes, improving the immune response and alteration of pathogen targets.

The genome editing market based on technology has been segmented into CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, antisense and other technologies. The CRISPR segment is expected to be one of the major contributors for the market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the convenience of CRISPR technology. Based on application, the Genome Editing market is categorized into cell line engineering, genetic engineering, and other applications. The cell line engineering segment is estimated to have one of the largest shares of the market.

This is due to the growing global awareness of stem cell therapies and increasing government and private funding. The genome editing market based on end user has been into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic & government research institutes and contract research organizations. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to hold one of the largest shares of the market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising incidence of infectious diseases, cancer, and other genetic disorders are tend to increase the research activities globally, thereby driving the growth of this segment.

Geographically, the genome editing market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to be one of the largest markets for Genome Editing followed by Europe. The growth of this region is attributed to the improvement of gene therapy in the US, increasing incidence of infectious diseases and the rising use of genetically modified yields.

Key Highlights:

• Genome editing silicone market analysis and forecast, in terms of volume and value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the genome editing market.

• Genome editing market segmentation on the basis of technology, application, end user and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Genome editing market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Genome editing market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the genome editing market are also profiled.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Genome Editing Market.

Some of them operating in the market are given underneath:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

• Horizon Discovery Group (UK)

• Merck (Germany)

• Genscript (US)

• Integrated DNA Technologies (US)

• Sangamo Biosciences (US)

• Lonza (Switzerland)

• Origene Technologies (US)

• New England Biolabs (US)

• Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals (US)

Key Target Audience:

• Suppliers and distributors of genome editing technologies

• Research institutes

• Vendors or service providers of genome editing

Scope of the Report:

The research report segments the genome editing market based on technology, application, end user and geography

Genome Editing Market, by Technology:

• CRISPR

• TALEN

• ZFN

• Antisense

• Other technologies

Genome Editing Market, by Application:

• Cell line Engineering

• Genetic Engineering

• Other Applications

Genome Editing Market, by End User:

• Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Contract Research Organizations

Genome Editing Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

