Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Testing Market with 2020 Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2026

Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Testing Market In-depth Analysis 2020-2026

The Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Testing Market provides a 360 view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry, current scenario witnesses a slowdown and study aims to unique strategies followed by key players. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., SGS S.A., Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, Tüv Süd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., ALS Limited, Mérieux Nutrisciences, Asurequality, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Emsl Analytical Inc., Genetic ID, Inc., IfpInstitut fur Produktqualitat GmbH, OMIC USA Inc., Silliker, Inc. among others.

Worldwide Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Testing Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.

An introduction of Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Testing Market 2020

Global genetically modified organism (GMO) testing market is growing at a substantial CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. The growth of the market can be attributed to growing investments in R&D of Biotech and technological advancements in farming.

Over the years, the technology used in GM has evolved as a reaction to the difficulties of feeding an ever-growing worldwide population to produce plants that are to be resistant to pests, viruses or climate. GM crops are often used intentionally for the manufacturing of meat and feed. GMO testing has some advantages such as it helps to decrease the crop prices, high nutritional value of crops.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Trait (Stacked, Herbicide Tolerance, Insect Resistance),

Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Immunoassay),

Crop & Processed Food Tested (Crop, Processed Food),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa). – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Technological advancements in farming is driving the market growth

Growing investments in R&D of biotech is also expected to drive the growth of this market

Increasing demand for nutritious food is boosting the market growth

Diverse processed foods through GM crops is escalating the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of regulation implementation is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of required technical personnel is also expected to hinder the market growth

High cost of tests by manufacturers can restrain the market growth

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In November 2018, Oeko-Tex has announced the launch of GMO Test for Organic Cotton. This can identify the known genetically modified materials with a limit of 0.1% test results which indicates whether these GMOs were detected or not. This product launch helps the company to enhance their product portfolio and increase more revenue through it

In March 2018, NCRST has launched The National Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Testing, Training and Research Laboratory. This laboratory provides the testing services for Genetically Modified Organism (GMO).This development helps the company to increase their customer base through this new laboratory

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Testing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Testing market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Testing market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Testing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Testing Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

