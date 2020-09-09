Gellan Gum Market Type, Share, Size, Analysis Trends, Demand and Top Manufacturers – CP Kelco U.S., Inc.; Caixin; HANGZHOU GELLAN SOLUTIONS BIOTEC CO., LTD.; others

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are CP Kelco U.S., Inc.; Caixin; HANGZHOU GELLAN SOLUTIONS BIOTEC CO., LTD.; HEBEI XINHE BIOCHEMICAL CO . ,LTD; meron; Yifeng Group; Koninklijke DSM N.V.; Biopolymer International; H & A Canada Inc.; Hawkins Watts Limited; IHC-I.H. Chempharm GmbH; Foodchem International Corporation; AVANSCHEM; Lidgen Hangzhou Gellan Solutions; C.E. Roeper GmbH and TIC Gums, Inc. among others.

Global gellan gum market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.34% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant increase in the adoption rate of the product from food & beverages industry as well as various functional benefits of the product in improving the end-use characteristics.

Gellan gum produced by the bacterium “Auromonas elodea”, is a type of extracellular polysaccharide which is commercialized in a fermentation process. This commodity is generally available with two variations, i.e. high acyl content and low acyl content. The product is utilized as a functional ingredient in various applications because of its gelation, stability and textural modification properties.

By Product Type (High Acyl Content, Low Acyl Content),

Application (Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial & Household Cleaners, Pharmaceuticals, Others),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of geriatric population subsequently increasing the demand of cosmetics and personal care products; is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing applications in healthcare and pharmaceutical products is also expected to augment growth of the market

Increasing consumption of processed and packaged food products from various regions of the world is expected to augment growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Presence of strict regulations presented by the authorities for the use of gellan gum in food applications is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Presence of various alternative food ingredients that act as modifiers is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

In May 2019, CP Kelco U.S., Inc. announced that they had decided to expand their gellan gum production facility situated in Asia-Pacific region. The expansion will focus on building new production site situated in Wulian, China which will help in keeping a continuous supply of high-quality gum products for the region

In April 2018, Azelis announced that they had agreed with CP Kelco U.S., Inc. for the distribution of their products from their food segment in Indonesia. The products including pectin, gellan gum as well as xantham gum products which will improve the penetration of these products in the market as well as increase the growth opportunities of the company in the region

