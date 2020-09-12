Gaming Consoles Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2026 | Top Players: NVIDIA Corporation; SONY CORPORATION OF AMERICA; others

Data Bridge Market Research has added an exhaustive research study of the Global Gaming Consoles Market detailing every single market driver and intricately analyzing the business vertical. The research report has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are NVIDIA Corporation; SONY CORPORATION OF AMERICA; Slightly Mad Studios; Google; Logitech; Apple Inc.; Razer Inc.; Avatar Reality, Inc.; Oculus VR; madcatz and Microsoft.

Global gaming consoles market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR of 4.57% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing adoption of gaming culture and increasing levels of population playing games nowadays along with added complementary gaming titles offered with individual gaming consoles.

Global Gaming Consoles Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

By Console Type

V. Gaming Console

Handheld Gaming Console

PC Gaming Console

By Product

Playstation

Xbox

Wii

Others

By Age Group

0-22 Years

23-32 Years

Above 33 Years

By Gamer

Hard-Core Gamer

Casual Gamer

By Distribution Channel

Online Distribution Channel

Offline Distribution Channel

By Application

Household Usage

Commercial Usage

Gaming consoles are electronic computer devices/machines that provide a video output to a display system so that one or more individuals can take part in playing the games available on these machines. The term is majorly used to identify the primary purpose of the machines, even though in recent times they are much more than just gaming consoles rather entertainment consoles. These machines are much more compact than their traditional counterparts, i.e. arcade games and provide significantly better playing experience for the players.

Global Gaming Consoles Market Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report :

Following are list of players that are currently profiled in the the report " NVIDIA Corporation; SONY CORPORATION OF AMERICA; Slightly Mad Studios; Google; Logitech; Apple Inc.; Razer Inc.; Avatar Reality, Inc.; Oculus VR; madcatz and Microsoft. "

Market Drivers:

Technological advancements and developments of innovative product offerings is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market growth

Added benefits and features associated with the consoles such as being an entertainment console rather than just being a gaming console is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

High levels of cost associated with the devices available in the market along with the high cost of individual gaming titles required to operate these consoles is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Presence and emergence of cheaper substitutes such as smartphones, tablets is expected to restrain the growth of the market

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Google announced the launch of a new gaming service termed as “Stadia” which will allow gamers to enjoy playing the high-end games without the need for purchasing a gaming console, or a computer system. The users will be able to run the gaming service with the click of a button without the need for any additional physical hardware; they just need a screen for visualising and playing the games.

In January 2019, Slightly Mad Studios announced they are in the process of developing and commercialising a gaming console similar to Xbox and Playstation. The console termed as “The Mad Box” will be shipped in three years and will be able to support the VR headsets and will have the capabilities of an updated PC available in the market 2 years from now.

