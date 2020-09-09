Functional Proteins Market Type, Share, Size, Analysis Trends, Demand and Key Players: Kerry Group PLC, Glanbia PLC, Arla Foods, others

The Winning Report [ Functional Proteins Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status and Forecast 2025] published by Data Bridge Market research provides the all-inclusive data regarding the market with growth, share, size and recent market trends. Best practice models and research methodologies are utilized in this Functional Proteins market research report to give comprehensive market analysis, accurate market segmentation and insights. Worldwide Functional Proteins Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread crosswise over 129 pages and gives restrictive essential insights, information, data, patterns and aggressive scene points of interest in this specialty division.

Global functional proteins market is expected to reach USD 6.35 billion by 2025, from USD 4.19 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years2015 and 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

According to CDC in the U.S., chronic diseases and conditions and the health risk behaviors that cause them account for most health care costs. Around 86.0% of all health care spending in 2010 was for people with one or more chronic medical conditions. Moreover, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) continue to be the main cause of mortality representing about 30% of all deaths worldwide. According to World Health Organization’s global status report, due to chronic diseases, around 57.0 million global deaths occurred in 2008, 36.0 million or 63%, were due to NCDs, cardiovascular diseases, cancers, diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases. NCDs are rising rapidly and are projected to exceed communicable, maternal, prenatal, and nutritional diseases as the most common causes of death by 2030. Due to rise in the chronic disease across the globe will help in growth of functional proteins market.

By Type (Hydrolysates, Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Isolates, Casein & Caseinates, Soy Protein, Others),

By Application (Functional Foods, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Nutrition),

By Source (Animal, Plant)

By Form (Dry, Liquid),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Increasing consumption of functional proteins by various end-user

Technological advancement in the functional proteins

Increasing cases of chronic diseases

Increasing consumers awareness toward a healthy diet

Regulations for animal proteins

Stringent formulation

