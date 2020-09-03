From the Taiwan Strait to the Himalayas China is clearly busy harassing its neighbors: US Secretary of State – China is clearly busy harassing its neighbors from the Taiwan Strait to the Himalayas: US

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (file photo).

Washington:

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, awaiting a peaceful resolution of the situation along the Indochinese border, said Wednesday that the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) from the Taiwan Strait to the Himalayas is clearly involved in harassing its neighbors.

also read

Pompeo told reporters at the State Department headquarters that his bias was also evident in the South China Sea. He said: “We hope for a peaceful solution to the situation along the Indochinese border.” is.

Also read: The whole world has started to unite against China: Pompio

Pompeo said, “The US last week imposed restrictions and visa restrictions on Chinese individuals and institutions responsible for CPC imperialism and our allies who operate illegal energy surveillance in the economic zones of the Philippines and other countries.” Pompio to hold online meetings with ASEAN and Indo-Pacific foreign ministers next week.

City center: 118 other Chinese mobile apps are banned, including PUBG

(This message has not been processed by the NDTV team. It will be posted directly from the Syndicate feed.)