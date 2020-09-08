France Electric Vehicle Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: Type, and Vehicle Type.

France Electric Vehicle Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 11% % from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn.

France aims to ban fossil fuel cars by 2040 & Paris plans to ban them by 2030. Yet, only 2% of cars sold in France in 2018 were Electric cars as buyers appear to be founding their car-buying decisions on out-of-date info about both the performance of EVs & the total price to own & operate one. What is happening in France is representative of the international challenge of electric vehicles. Even though EV technology is improving, & they are becoming more reasonable, few buyers are alert of the development. Wrong information about new technologies often reduces the adoption rate by the public.

France is Europe’s biggest market for EVs. France’s primary role can be credited to the victory of the Renaults Kangoo & Zoé. Finally, Norway has fallen behind France not just because of its less population but also owing to the absence of a national electric vehicle manufacturer. Electric vehicle development in France will endure benefiting from a number of governing advantages, with a conversion bonus & other financial advantages. And while Electric vehicles remain more costly than fossil-fuel cars.

The government has reviewed its bonus-malus CO2 system with the purpose of quintupling sales of EVs by 2022 compared to 2017. To this end, new modalities for the environmental bonus will be presented & the environmental penalty will be significantly increased. The bonus is applicable from 1st January 2020 for vehicles that produce less than 20 gm. of 〖CO〗_2 per Km & will amount to €6,000 for private individuals up to a list worth of €45,000 or €3,000 for a list value between €45,000 & €60,000. Legal objects receive a subsidy of 3,000 euros for vehicles below a list value of 60,000 euros. Only light ECM & fuel cell vehicles will be subsidized with 3,000 euros even beyond the 60,000 euro limit.

In addition, the French government will maintain the buying incentive of 900 euros for 2 or 3 wheeled EVs. Individuals with a modest salary who already have social support at the domestic level could think to receive 200 euros from the national subsidy fund for buying an electric bicycle. The budget reserved for the bonus will rise from 260 Mn euros this year to 400 Mn in 2020. The government has also drawn up a 5-year proposal and according to this proposal, the budget of 400 Mn euros will be continued till 2021, but the maximum bonus per vehicle will then be reduced to 5,000 euros with the purpose of supporting 130,000 vehicle purchases. In the year 2022, around 340 Mn euros will be ready for a maximum of 160,000 vehicles with the maximum bonus dropping further to 4,000 euros.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the France Electric Vehicle Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding France’s Electric Vehicle Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the France Electric Vehicle Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the France Electric Vehicle Market make the report investor’s guide.

France Electric Vehicle Market, By Type

• BEV

• PHEV

• HEV

France Electric Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type

• Two Wheeler

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicle

France Electric Vehicle Market Key Players

• BMW

• Mercedes Benz

• Bollinger

• Bollore

• Microlino

• Mistubishi

• Nissan

• Peugeot

• Smart

• Tesla

• ABB

• Eaton

• AVL

• Alfen

• Delphi Automotive

• Volkswagen.

