Four people were injured in an attack near the former office of Charley Abdo Weekly magazine in Paris

Four people were injured in a knife attack on Friday near the former office of the satirical weekly magazine ‘Charley Abdo’ in the French capital Paris. The police gave this information. A police officer said the officers initially felt that two people were involved in the attack, but now they believe it was just one person detained near Bastille Plaza in eastern Paris .

The motive for the attack has yet to be determined, and it is not clear whether the incident is related to Sharley Abdo, who took over here after the 2015 attack by Islamic extremists on the weekly magazine’s office. 12 people were killed in this incident.

The official said the police did not disclose the identity of the attackers or injured persons. Prime Minister Jean Castex stopped a visit to a northern suburb of Paris to visit the Interior Ministry and monitor developments. The trial in the Shali Abdo attack takes place in the city. A testimony should be given on Friday afternoon in connection with this incident.