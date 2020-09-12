Food Testing Kits Market Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Global Review 2020-2026| Thermo Fisher Scientific, Food Hygiene and Health Laboratory, Genetic ID NA Inc., Intertek Group plc., Microbac Laboratories Inc., Mrieux NutriSciences Corporation,

The Global Food Testing Kits Market is expected to reach USD 2.95 billion by 2025, from USD 1.69 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Food Hygiene and Health Laboratory, Genetic ID NA Inc., Intertek Group plc., Microbac Laboratories Inc., Mrieux NutriSciences Corporation, Neogen Corporation, Qiagen N., Romer Labs Inc., SGS S., AsureQuality Ltd, ALS Limited, 3M, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, bioMérieux India Private Limited, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN, EnviroLogix, NEOGEN CORPORATION, Bureau Veritas S., IFP Institut Fur Produktqualität, Romer Labs, and Millipore Sigma

On the basis of technology, the global food testing kits market is classified into PCR-based, immunoassay-based and enzyme substrate-based.

On the basis of target tested, the global food testing kits market is segmented into pathogens, meat pecies, GMOs, allergens, mycotoxins and others. Others segment include pesticides and other residues in food.

the global food testing kits market is segmented into pathogens, meat pecies, GMOs, allergens, mycotoxins and others. Others segment include pesticides and other residues in food. On the basis of sample,the global food testing kits market is segmented into meat, poultry, and seafood, dairy products, packaged food, fruits & vegetables, Cereals, grains, and pulses, Nuts, seeds, and spices and others. Others segment include dietary supplements and food additives.

Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Elisa is a powerful detection technique used in the qualitatively or quantitatively analysis of the bacteria, parasites, chemicals, drug residual and other food impurities. There are various applications of food testing analysers in food chemistry analysis, such as moisture, fat, protein, pH, salt, minerals, sugar, contaminants, and more. Food microbiology analysis, such as lactobacillus, salmonella, pseudomonas, listeria, E. coli, staphylococcus aureus, yeast, mold, and more.

Food nutrition analysis food allergen analysis, such as peanut, egg, soy, and other allergens. Natural food toxin analysis, such as histamine and fumosin. Food shelf-life studies, food quality control determination such as GMO analysis, wheat adulteration, etc. There are some common bacteria that can be prime reason for foodborne illnesses which include E.coli, salmonella and listeria. According to the Centers for Disease Control, each year, one in six Americans gets sick by consuming contaminated foods or beverages, that is 48 million people out of whom 128,000 gets hospitalized.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing demand for faster and reliable test results.

Growing preferences for onsite testing.

Growing competition leading to increased R&D activities.

Globalization of food trade.

Implementation of stringent food safety regulations in developed countries.

Growing number of foodborne illnesses.

Lack of food control infrastructure & resources in developing countries.

Lack of harmonization of food safety regulations.

