FOOD PACKAGING EQUIPMENT MARKET: ANALYSIS OF KEY TRENDS AND DRIVERS SHAPING FUTURE GROWTH 2026

Top most List manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of Food Packaging Equipment Market Are: Combi Packaging, LLC; Busch Machinery, Inc.; Ohlson Packaging; Synerlink; Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery, Inc.; Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH; GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft; ARPAC LLC; Coesia S.p.A.; ISHIDA CO.,LTD.; IMA; MULTIVAC; Nichrome Packaging Solutions; Omori Machinery Co.,Ltd.; Krones AG; Tetra Pak International S.A.; OPTIMA packaging group GmbH among others.

Global food packaging equipment market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.44% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high levels of consumption from online modes of food delivery, along with growing preference for the consumption of packed goods.

Food packaging equipment is the collection of machineries responsible for the packaging of various types of food and beverage products. These equipments collectively work to present a final product that is completely packed and sealed, which can be shipped for consumption. All of the different equipment provides a different level of functionality which can help in enhancement of qualities for packaging.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product Type (Bottling Line; Palletizer; Labelling, Decorating & Coding Equipment; Filling & Dosing Equipment; Closing Equipment; Form-Fill-Seal; Wrapping & Bundling Equipment; Cartoning Equipment; Case Packing; Others);

Application (Dairy Products; Fruits, Nuts & Vegetables; Cereals & Grains; Frozen Food; Meat, Poultry & Seafood; Beverages; Convenience Food; Bakery & Snacks; Candy & Confectionary; Perishable Prepared; Shelf-Stable; Others);

Geography (North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; South America; Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

High levels of growth experienced by the food & beverage industry as a whole promoting the adoption rate for these machineries

High consumption for these equipments from the dairy sector is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increase in the levels of consumption for packed food products; this factor is expected to boost the market growth

Increasing focus of food manufacturers to present their products in an unique, marketable way; this factor propels the market growth

Market Restraints:

Presence of various strict regulations from the governments regarding the contamination of food products and their safety; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Large financial costs associated with the integration of these equipments in the developing regions of the world; this factor is expected to act as a restraint for the growth of this market

Concerns amongst the manufacturers regarding the environmental imbalance causing high levels of losses of industries and production facilities also restricts the market growth

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In April 2019, Tetra Pak International S.A. announced the availability of a technologically advanced packaging platform transforming cartons for packaging to connected digital tools helping retailers, producers and consumers to enhance their business models and overall-experience. This method will enable greater value from packaging instead of just protection of contents from external factors

In March 2018, Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH announced the availability of duplex packaging solution at the “Specialty Coffee Expo 2018” held from April 19-22, 2018 in Seattle, Washington, United States. The equipment produced in a collaboration with Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery, Inc. helps coffee producers significantly enhance the rate of production of coffee bags in a cost-effective design

