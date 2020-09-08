Fish Protein Market Analysis And Demand With Forecast Overview To 2026

Fish protein market is expected to grow at a rate of 4.80% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing preferences towards the organic animal feed due to the rising awareness regarding the prevalence of toxic effects of chemical based animal feed products which will act as a factor for the fish protein market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Global Fish Protein Market, By Form (Concentrated, Isolated, Hydrolysate), End-Use (Meat Processing, Bakery, Dietary Supplements, Clinical Nutrition, Infant Formula, Sports Nutrition, Ready to Eat, Retail/Household), Distribution Channel (Business to Business, Business to Consumer, Convenience Stores, Super Markets/ Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Increasing applications of fish protein in cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry, rising demand from poultry feed industry, increasing level of consumer’s income along with growing demand of high quality protein sourced from animal and plant sources are some of the factors which will likely to enhance the growth of the fish protein market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, adoption of fish protein hydrolysed collagen in nutritional cosmetics along with rising number of development activities which will further bring various opportunities for the growth of the fish protein market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This fish protein market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on fish protein market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Fish Protein Market Scope and Market Size

Fish protein market is segmented on the basis of form, end-use and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of end-use, the fish protein market is segmented into meat processing, bakery, dietary supplements, clinical nutrition, infant formula, sports nutrition, ready to eat, and retail/household.

Based on the form, the fish protein market is segmented into concentrated, isolated, and hydrolysate.

The fish protein market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channel. The distribution channel is segmented into business to business, business to consumer, convenience stores, super markets/ hypermarkets, online stores, specialty stores, and others.

North America dominates the fish protein market due to the rising occurrences of obesity along with rising expenditure by the consumer on dietary food and nutricosmetics while Asia-Pacific will expect to grow in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 because of adoption of fish meal in the animal feed industry.

The countries covered in the fish protein market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The major players covered in the fish protein report are Bevenovo Co.,Ltd.; New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd.; Qingdao Future Group; Colpex Internacional S.A.C; Pacific Bio Products; Scanbio Marine Group AS.; Advance International, Inc.; Omega Protein Corporation; Mukka Sea food Industries Limited; Nutrifish; Apelsa Guadalajara, SA de CV; Aroma (NZ); Bio Phoenix Formulations.; Bio-marine Ingredients Ireland Ltd.; Siam Industries International Co. Ltd.; AACL Bioflux; Janatha Fish Meal & Oil Products.; Peterlabs Holdings Berhad.; Shenzhen Taier; C.C.Moore & Company Limited; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

